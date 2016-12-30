All the awful things about 2016 have been put into this fake horror movie trailer

2016 had so much promise until it basically turned into a horror movie thanks to our favourite celebrities passing away and the nation suffering a bitter presidential election.

YouTube user Friend Dog Studios decided to collect all of the disappointments of the year and use them as the basis of a fake trailer for a horror movie titled “2016: The Movie.”

It starts out innocently with a couple ringing in the new year in a new house. But then things you never would expect start happening everywhere — the deaths of legends like Muhammad Ali and David Bowie (as well as a gorilla named Hambre), phones exploding, England leaving EU, and unprecedented election nastiness.

Sometimes laughter is the best medicine, so check out the hilarious “2016: The Movie” below and let’s hope there isn’t a sequel.

