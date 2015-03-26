Here's what Rio looks like 500 days before the 2016 Olympics

The 2016 summer Olympic games begin in exactly 500 days and host city Rio de Janeiro is still in the thick of major preparations. While most of the venues look far from finished, all projects are on schedule to be completed on time, many even before the end of this year.

