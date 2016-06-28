The sequels that are bombing badly at the box office this year

There has long been talk of Hollywood having a “sequel problem” — “sequelitis” as Variety calls it.

Outside of a few successes like “Finding Dory” and “Captain America: Civil War,” many sequels this year have been bombing, most recently “Independence Day: Resurgence.” It’s a major disappointment to the studio executives who hoped to cash in on love for the first titles.

Studios are trying to build the next big Harry Potter or Marvel franchise, but not every film can be “Captain America,” which has seen a steady increase in its domestic gross since the first time Chris Evans’ Cap graced our screens in 2011.

Take a look to see which of this year’s sequels so far couldn’t live up to their originals. But don’t worry, you still have “Ice Age: Collision Course,” “Jason Bourne,” “Star Trek Beyond,” “The Purge: Election Year,” “Bridget Jones’s Baby,” “Jack Reacher: Never Go Back,” “Ouija 2,” “Underworld: Blood Wars,” and “Bad Santa 2” to look forward to this year.

All earnings have been adjusted for inflation to match their 2016 counterparts and are sourced from Box Office Mojo. Sequels that are still in theatres have been compared based on opening-weekend grosses.

'Independence Day: Resurgence' 20th Century Fox Jeff Goldblum in 'Independence Day: Resurgence.' 'Independence Day' opening-weekend gross: $97.5 million 'Independence Day: Resurgence' opening-weekend gross: $41.6 Without Will Smith, the sequel suffered a loss of 57%. 'Now You See Me 2' Lionsgate Jesse Eisenberg in 'Now You See Me 2' 'Now You See Me' opening-weekend gross: $30.05 million 'Now You See Me 2' opening-weekend gross: $22.38 million The attempted franchise lost about 25% of its opening-weekend magic the second time around. 'The Conjuring 2' Warner Bros. Patrick Wilson and Vera Farmiga in 'The Conjuring 2.' 'The Conjuring' opening-weekend gross: $45.8 million 'The Conjuring 2' opening-weekend gross: $40.4 million The sequel only saw a relatively small decline of 11.8%. 'Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Out of the Shadows' Paramount 'Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Out of the Shadows' 'Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles' opening-weekend gross: $69.6 million 'Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Out of the Shadows

' opening-weekend gross: $35.3 million The sequel only made about half of the original's opening gross. 'X-Men: Apocalypse' 20th Century Fox 'X-Men: Apocalypse' 'X-Men: First Class' opening-weekend gross: $58.6 million 'X-Men: Days of Future Past' opening-weekend gross: $93.5 million 'X-Men: Apocalypse' opening-weekend gross: $65.7 million The third instalment in the rebooted X-Men franchise outperformed its original at the opening-weekend box office, but 'Apocalypse' couldn't live up to the hype created by 'Days of Future Past' and its mixing of X-Men old and new. 'Alice Through the Looking Glass' Disney Mia Wasikowska in 'Alice Through the Looking Glass.' 'Alice in Wonderland' opening-weekend gross: $125.3 million 'Alice Through the Looking Glass' opening-weekend gross: $26.8 million Tim Burton's second live-action take on the classic Alice books didn't even come close to the first's opening. It dropped 78.6% in its opening weekend. 'Neighbours 2' Chuck Zlotnick/Universal Zac Efron, Seth Rogen, and Rose Byrne in 'Neighbours 2.' 'Neighbours' opening-weekend gross: $50.5 million 'Neighbours 2' opening-weekend gross: $21.7 million Apparently the promise of a shirtless Zac Efron wasn't enough to get everyone to return this year -- it lost 57% of its opening-weekend gross. 'The Huntsman: Winter's War' Universal Pictures Emily Blunt and Charlize Theron in 'The Huntsman: Winter's War.' 'Snow White and the Huntsman' opening-weekend gross: $59.4 million 'The Huntsman: Winter's War' opening-weekend gross: $19.4 million The haphazard sequel to the new take on the Snow White tale lost not only Kristen Stewart, but also 67% of its opening gross. 'Allegiant' Lionsgate 'Allegiant.' 'Divergent' gross: $158.7 million 'Insurgent' gross: $133.6 million 'Allegiant' gross: $66.1 million Every year since 2014, the 'Divergent' franchise has released an instalment in its trilogy, and every year, its total domestic grosses have dropped. 'London Has Fallen' Millennium Films Gerard Butler in 'London Has Fallen.' '

Olympus Has Fallen' opening-weekend gross: $98.9 million 'London Has Fallen' opening-weekend gross: $62.5 million Gerard Butler managed to save the president but wasn't able to save the sequel from a 37% decrease in total grosses. 'My Big Fat Greek Wedding 2' Universal Pictures Lainie Kazan and Andrea Martin in 'My Big Fat Greek Wedding 2' 'My Big Fat Greek Wedding' opening-weekend gross: $597,000; total gross: $355.3 million 'My Big Fat Greek Wedding 2' opening-weekend gross: $17.8 million The cult classic about the Portokalos family actually had a very meek opening weekend, but then it grew tremendously in the next year. Its sequel, however, isn't exactly on track to have a similar success. 'Zoolander 2' Paramount Ben Stiller and Owen Wilson in 'Zoolander 2.' 'Zoolander' gross: $68.4 million 'Zoolander 2' gross: $28.8 million Though a quotable classic, the original 'Zoolander' never seemed to truly shine at the box office. That was even more true for the sequel, which dropped 57.9% in grosses. 'Ride Along 2' Universal Pictures Ice Cube in 'Ride Along 2' 'Ride Along' gross: $145.3 million 'Ride Along 2' gross: $90.8 million The Ice Cube-Kevin Hart comedy opened big in 2014 but saw its grosses drop 37.5% with its 2016 sequel. 'Kung Fu Panda 3' 20th Century Fox 'Kung Fu Panda 3.' 'Kung Fu Panda' gross: $257 million 'Kung Fu Panda 2' gross: $176 million 'Kung Fu Panda 3' gross: $143 million Time hasn't been a gift to the 'Kung Fu Panda' franchise. The franchise's third instalment dropped 44% in grosses from the original.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.