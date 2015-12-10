'Game of Thrones,' 'Trumbo,' and more score big in 2016 Screen Actors Guild Awards nominees

The nominations for the 2016 Screen Actors Guild Awards were announced today, with “Trumbo” leading the film categories, and “Game of Thrones,” “Homeland,” and “House of Cards” topping the television categories.

“Trumbo,” about blacklisted screenwriter Donald Trumbo, was nominated for outstanding performance by a cast in a motion picture. Bryan Cranston, who plays Trumbo, was nominated for his lead performance, and Helen Mirren, who portrays gossip columnist Hedda Hopper, was nominated for her supporting role.

Mirren also earned a nomination for her lead role in “Woman in Gold.”

In the TV categories, “Game of Thrones,” “Homeland,” “House of Cards,” “Mad Men,” and “Downton Abbey” will face off against each other for outstanding performance by an ensemble in a drama series.

A full list of the nominees can be found at the SAG Awards website. The awards show will air on TNT and TBS January 30, 2016.

Check out some of the categories below:

Movies

Outstanding Performance by a Cast in a Motion Picture

“Beasts of No Nation”

“The Big Short”

“Spotlight”

“Straight Outta Compton”

“Trumbo”

Outstanding Performance by a Female Actor in a Leading Role

Cate Blanchett — “Carol”

Brie Larson — “Room”

Helen Mirren — “Woman in Gold”

Saoirse Ronan — “Brooklyn”

Sarah Silverman — “I Smile Back”

Outstanding Performance by a Male Actor in a Leading Role

Bryan Cranston — “Trumbo”

Johnny Depp — “Black Mass”

Leonardo DiCaprio — “The Revenant”

Michael Fassbender — “Steve Jobs”

Eddie Redmayne — “The Danish Girl”

Television

Outstanding Performance by an Ensemble in a Drama Series

“Downton Abbey”

“Game of Thrones”

“Homeland”

“House of Cards”

“Mad Men”

Outstanding Performance by a Female Actor in a Drama Series

Claire Danes — “Homeland”

Viola Davis — “How to Get Away With Murder”

Julianne Marguiles — “The Good Wife”

Maggie Smith — “Downton Abbey”

Robin Wright — “House of Cards”

Outstanding Performance by a Male Actor in a Drama Series

Peter Dinklage — “Game of Thrones”

Jon Hamm — “Mad Men”

Bob Odenkirk — “Better Call Saul”

Kevin Spacey — “House of Cards”

Rami Malek — “Mr. Robot”

Outstanding Performance by an Ensemble in a Comedy Series

“The Big Bang Theory”

“Key & Peele”

“Modern Family”

“Orange Is the New Black”

“Transparent”

“Veep”

Outstanding Performance by a Male Actor in a Comedy Series

Ty Burrell — “Modern Family”

Louis C.K. — “Louie”

William H. Macy — “Shameless”

Jim Parsons — “The Big Bang Theory”

Jeffrey Tambor — “Transparent”

Outstanding Performance by a Female Actor in a Comedy Series

Uzo Aduba — “Orange Is the New Black”

Edie Falco — “Nurse Jackie”

Ellie Kemper — “Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt”

Julia Louis-Dreyfus — “Veep”

Amy Poehler — “Parks & Recreation”

