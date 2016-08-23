Adjusting for population, these were the most successful countries at the Rio Olympics

While the United States dominated the overall medal count, several smaller countries punched above their weight in the Rio Olympics.

We took the final medal counts from Google and 2015 population estimates from the United Nations and CIA World Factbook to see which countries won the most medals per capita.

Grenada, with a single silver medal but a population of just under 107,000 came in at the top of this measure. The Bahamas, New Zealand, and Jamaica also had a large number of medals for their size. The US, again number one in the overall medal count with 46 gold, 37 silver, and 38 bronze medals, came in just 43rd in medals per capita.

Here’s a chart showing the number of medals per ten million residents for each of the 86 countries that won at least one medal:

