The Designs For The 2016 Olympic Park In Rio De Janeiro Look Spectacular

Tony Manfred

Architecture firm AECOM released some artist renderings for the 2016 Olympic Park that its designing for the Rio de Janeiro games.

The park will consist of seven sports venues and an open entertainment area that can fit 12,000 people. It’ll be constructed on a peninsula that juts out into the Atlantic that used to be the site of an F1 racetrack.

These are just mock-ups, but it looks great:

Rio 2016 olympic park nightCourtesy of AECOM
Rio olympic parkCourtesy of AECOM
Rio oympic park walkwayCourtesy of AECOM
Rio 2016 olympic park dayCourtesy of AECOM

Business Insider Emails & Alerts

Site highlights each day to your inbox.

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.