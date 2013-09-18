The Designs For The 2016 Olympic Park In Rio De Janeiro Look Spectacular

Architecture firm AECOM released some artist renderings for the 2016 Olympic Park that its designing for the Rio de Janeiro games.

The park will consist of seven sports venues and an open entertainment area that can fit 12,000 people. It’ll be constructed on a peninsula that juts out into the Atlantic that used to be the site of an F1 racetrack.

These are just mock-ups, but it looks great:

