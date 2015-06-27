Here's how the 2016 presidential candidates are reacting to the Supreme Court ruling on gay marriage

In one of the most historic Supreme Court rulings in recent memory, gay marriage is now the law of the land.

Here is how some of the 2016 presidential candidates are reacting on Twitter…

Proud to celebrate a historic victory for marriage equality — & the courage & determination of LGBT Americans who made it possible. -H

— Hillary Clinton (@HillaryClinton) June 26, 2015

Once again the Bush appointed Supreme Court Justice John Roberts has let us down. Jeb pushed him hard! Remember!

— Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) June 26, 2015

Marriage between a man and a woman was established by God, and no earthly court can alter that. http://t.co/1Kfw9l0KMG

— Gov. Bobby Jindal (@BobbyJindal) June 26, 2015

My thoughts on today’s Supreme Court ruling on same-sex marriage: http://t.co/fd4nzBmUBl

— Jeb Bush (@JebBush) June 26, 2015

Today the Supreme Court fulfilled the words engraved upon its building: ‘Equal justice under law.’ #SCOTUSMarriage

— Bernie Sanders (@SenSanders) June 26, 2015

Congratulations to Supreme Court on today’s good ruling for marriage equality! #chafee2016

— Lincoln Chafee (@LincolnChafee) June 26, 2015

Today, 5 unelected judges redefined the foundational unit of society. Now it is the people’s turn to speak #Marriage

— Rick Santorum (@RickSantorum) June 26, 2015

The Court is 1 of 3 coequal branches of government & they have an imperfect record. Stakes are too high to cede marriage to unelected judges

— Rick Santorum (@RickSantorum) June 26, 2015

#SCOTUS has spoken with a very divided voice on something only the Supreme Being can do – redefine marriage. http://t.co/3qcnV7Dz9C

— Gov. Mike Huckabee (@GovMikeHuckabee) June 26, 2015

Lindsey Graham warns GOP against a “divisive effort that would be doomed to fail” to change the Constitution and ban gay marriage

— Manu Raju (@mkraju) June 26, 2015

Lindsey Graham also says time to move on: “I will respect the Court’s decision.”

— Aaron Blake (@AaronBlakeWP) June 26, 2015

And the current president:

Today is a big step in our march toward equality. Gay and lesbian couples now have the right to marry, just like anyone else. #LoveWins

— President Obama (@POTUS) June 26, 2015

NOW WATCH: 6 scientifically proven features men find attractive in women



Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.