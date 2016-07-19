Who are the best PR people in the tech industry in 2016? We are seeking nominations

Business Insider PR 50 2015

Behind every great tech company is a person who makes sure the company puts its best foot forward: its public relations professionals.

And it’s time for our annual shout-out to the best of them: Business Insider’s annual PR 50 list of the best communications pros in the tech industry.

We’re fairly sure we already know who most of them are. But we also wanted to give you a chance to tell us about the amazing PR person at your company and what they have done for your company in the last year.

So we’ve posted a nomination form where you can do just that.

The deadline for nominations is July 29, 2016.

We’re looking for people who are …

Well-connected, working with high-visibility tech companies or industry luminaries

Well-liked by journalists (tell us why!)

Influential and known outside of the companies they represent

(Special note: Please don’t email the nominations. They are likely to get deleted that way. We promise we will look at all nominations submitted via the form below, so no need to email us asking us if we got the nominations.)

Feel free to share this nomination form with your favourite PR social network, too.

Loading…

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.