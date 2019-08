The NFL version of the “Bad Lip Reading” videos is back for the 2016 season, and it’s another great instalment.

Some of the league’s biggest stars make appearances, including Tom Brady, Ezekiel Elliot, and Matt Ryan.

Watch the entire video below:

Please enable JavaScript to watch this video.

NOW WATCH: A regular guy tries the trendy barre class that women are obsessed with



Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.