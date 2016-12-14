Check out the coolest bikes and gear at the New York Motorcycle Show

There’s no denying it: motorcycles are cool.

And for a few days, usually around this time year, that coolness pulls into the Javits Centre on the West Side of Manhattan for the New York Motorcycle Show.

We haven’t attended the show in past years, but for the 2016 instalment, we decided it was time and made our way over to Javits to see if two wheels really are better (sometimes) than four.

We also took in some awesome riding gear at the show, which runs through Tuesday, Dec. 13.

Have a look:

Our first stop was right outside the exhibition hall. In the most recent 'Resident Evil' movie, Milla Jovovich saddles up on a BMW S 1000 XR. Matthew DeBord/BI Progressive Insurance sponsors the show, so right away, we got into the, um ... Flo! Matthew DeBord/BI Indian has come on strong recent years as a challenger for Harley-Davidson. Matthew DeBord/BI Indian does some big ole bikes. Here's a Chief Vintage. Dig those saddle bags and that FAT leather seat. Matthew DeBord/BI The legendary Indian Scout. Nice pipes! Matthew DeBord/BI Indian has been around for a while. It's kind of gone away at times, but the brand has heritage. This was one of the numerous vintage and custom bikes spread around the hall. Matthew DeBord/BI Large. And in charge. Maximized for freeway cruising in comfort. They don't call it the Roadmaster for nothing. Matthew DeBord/BI Two's not a crowd. Matthew DeBord/BI This Chieftain has a full-on infotainment system. Matthew DeBord/BI Victory is an Indian stablemate, doing less throwback-style motorcycles ... Matthew DeBord/BI ... and Polaris is also in the family. Here's the Slingshot, a three-wheeler. Matthew DeBord/BI For what it's worth, the Can-Am Spyder three wheeler was also in the house. It's more of a motorcycle in design. Matthew DeBord/BI Well, you knew these guys were going to be here. Matthew DeBord/BI One of my faves: The Harley Roadster. Matthew DeBord/BI Harley brought some bikes with three wheels, too! Matthew DeBord/BI Hmmm ... what's that on the gas tank? Looks like ... Matthew DeBord/BI An evil sparkling skull!!! Matthew DeBord/BI Another old-school Harley, busting out its chrome: Superlow 1200T. Matthew DeBord/BI The Italians! Matthew DeBord/BI Ducati pulled the cover off this hot 1299 Superleggera. Matthew DeBord/BI Fabulous fairings. Matthew DeBord/BI Ducatis like red, but they look great in black. Matthew DeBord/BI The immortal Ducati Monster, introduced more than 20 years ago and is still going strong. Matthew DeBord/BI Ducati's latest success is the snappy Scrambler, a bike that's now shaping its own sub-brand. Matthew DeBord/BI Now here's a curiosity: Royal Enfield. It's a brand well-known in former British colonies, such as India. But it's only been recently gaining exposure in the US, as throwback bikes enjoy a resurgence. Matthew DeBord/BI The Continental GT -- a simple bike that recalls a simpler time. Matthew DeBord/BI Let's take a break from all the handlebars and pipes. It ain't a motorcycle show without some helmets, and here's a batch from HJC. Safety first! Matthew DeBord/BI More helmets, this time from Arai. Matthew DeBord/BI A corner crammed with groovy moto-jackets. Matthew DeBord/BI Refurbished, vintage, and custom bikes were everywhere. Here's a Norton. Matthew DeBord/BI Here's a teeny little old Honda. Matthew DeBord/BI Of course, Mr. Nasty. Matthew DeBord/BI A slim Triumph. Matthew DeBord/BI And a chopper! I don't know why choppers haven't staged a comeback ... Matthew DeBord/BI Over at Honda, we saw some cute little two-wheelers, for the youngest dirt-bikers. Matthew DeBord/BI Also, the wonderful Metropolitan -- Honda's take on the classic Italian scooter. Matthew DeBord/BI Suzuki brought an entire row of Boulevards. Matthew DeBord/BI A closer look at this stylish cruiser. Matthew DeBord/BI Sleek sport bikes. There's still an market for these screamers, even as vintage designs gain in popularity. Matthew DeBord/BI Japanese manufacturers have been a big part of the US motorcycle scene for decades. Matthew DeBord/BI Yamaha brought some big cruisers ... Matthew DeBord/BI ... and a cool concept bike for police work. Matthew DeBord/BI I love this one: the Bolt R-Spec Silver Shadow. Matthew DeBord/BI Yamaha also makes guitars. Can you find the axe? Matthew DeBord/BI BMW rounded out the visit. It's the Ultimate Riding Machine. Matthew DeBord/BI BMW has a reputation for building some of the best motorcycles in the world, for a wide range of discerning riders. Matthew DeBord/BI Time to go! Yeah, motorcycles are definitely crazy machines for crazy people. But they are also beautiful examples of industrial design that are incredible to look at and appreciate, even if you never throw a leg. Vroom! Ride to live and live to ride! Matthew DeBord/BI

