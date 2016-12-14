Check out the coolest bikes and gear at the New York Motorcycle Show

There’s no denying it: motorcycles are cool.
And for a few days, usually around this time year, that coolness pulls into the Javits Centre on the West Side of Manhattan for the New York Motorcycle Show.
We haven’t attended the show in past years, but for the 2016 instalment, we decided it was time and made our way over to Javits to see if two wheels really are better (sometimes) than four.
We also took in some awesome riding gear at the show, which runs through Tuesday, Dec. 13.
Have a look:
Our first stop was right outside the exhibition hall. In the most recent 'Resident Evil' movie, Milla Jovovich saddles up on a BMW S 1000 XR.
Matthew DeBord/BI
Matthew DeBord/BI
Indian does some big ole bikes. Here's a Chief Vintage. Dig those saddle bags and that FAT leather seat.
Matthew DeBord/BI
Indian has been around for a while. It's kind of gone away at times, but the brand has heritage. This was one of the numerous vintage and custom bikes spread around the hall.
Matthew DeBord/BI
Large. And in charge. Maximized for freeway cruising in comfort. They don't call it the Roadmaster for nothing.
Matthew DeBord/BI
For what it's worth, the Can-Am Spyder three wheeler was also in the house. It's more of a motorcycle in design.
Matthew DeBord/BI
Matthew DeBord/BI
Matthew DeBord/BI
Now here's a curiosity: Royal Enfield. It's a brand well-known in former British colonies, such as India. But it's only been recently gaining exposure in the US, as throwback bikes enjoy a resurgence.
Matthew DeBord/BI
Let's take a break from all the handlebars and pipes. It ain't a motorcycle show without some helmets, and here's a batch from HJC. Safety first!
Matthew DeBord/BI
Matthew DeBord/BI
Sleek sport bikes. There's still an market for these screamers, even as vintage designs gain in popularity.
Matthew DeBord/BI
Matthew DeBord/BI
BMW has a reputation for building some of the best motorcycles in the world, for a wide range of discerning riders.
Matthew DeBord/BI
