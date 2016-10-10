US

Here is the best cosplay of the 2016 New York Comic Con

Chris Snyder, Corey Protin

Every year the cosplay at New York Comic Con gets better and better, and fans go to new heights (literally) to express their devotion. Here are some of the best costumes we saw walking around the convention floor including a massive “Overwatch” character, a mashup of everything Johnny Depp, flaming books, and even Barb from “Stranger Things.”

