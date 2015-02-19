The 2016 money race is on

The 2016 money race is underway.

A company called Crowdpac recently obtained an advisory opinion from the FEC that makes it the only place where it’s currently possible to donate directly to likely 2016 candidates.

Crowdpac and Business Insider are partnering to bring you new information about their donation totals each week.

While political action committees that support the various candidates are already raising millions, these groups are barred from directly coordinating with the White House hopefuls.

Meanwhile, Crowdpac’s donation amounts are currently pretty small. As of now, Crowdpac has received a total of $US742 from 51 different donations.

Fittingly, the top two candidates are conservative firebrand Dr. Ben Carson, and on the opposite side of the ideological spectrum, the very left-leaning Senator Bernie Sanders.

If you want to make your own donation and move the needle for your favourite candidate, head over to Crowdpac’s donation site here.

Here are the current Crowdpac total donation amounts, as of February 17.

