A Mercedes-Benz Sprinter was turned into an off-grid overlander camper van for a couple and their dogs — see inside Bruce Banner

Camper van conversion company TouRig turned a 2016 Mercedes-Benz Sprinter into a tiny home on wheels named Bruce Banner for a couple and their two dogs.

The van was built to be off-grid capable and serves as a cross between a Sprinter camper van and an expedition vechile, according to its makers.

Bruce Banner has a kitchen, bathroom, dining and work space, bedroom, and garage.

Visit Business Insider’s homepage for more stories.

Camper van conversion company TouRig turned a 2016 170-inch Mercedes-Benz Sprinter into an off-grid capable tiny home on wheels that is now occupied full-time by a couple and their two dogs.

According to TouRig, the van was built to be a cross between a classic Sprinter camper van and an expedition vehicle. To do this, the Colorado-based TouRig team converted the originally two-wheel-drive cargo van into a green four-by-four camper, aptly giving it the name Bruce Banner.

The van also has series of amenities that further optimise it for long drives and off-grid treks, such as an extended fuel capacity and water storage, upgraded power system, and protective body add-ons.

On average, TouRig spends between six to 12 weeks on its custom Sprinter conversions. The company also partners with Mercedes-Benz for its build-outs, although it will soon be converting another popular camper base – the 2020 Ford Transit all-wheel-drive – as well.

Prices range between $US30,000 and over $US100,000 depending on what the client is looking for. However, the price of Bruce Banner isn’t publicly available, according to the company.

Keep scrolling to see inside:

The interior amenities of the tiny home on wheels is powered by a 600 amp-hour battery system, 3,000-watt inverter and charger, and 375-watt solar panels.

TouRig The Bruce Banner build.

There’s also a 40-gallon water system that provides filtered water for Bruce Banner’s occupants.

TouRig The Bruce Banner build.

Besides the van base, Bruce Banner is no different than any traditional home.

TouRig The Bruce Banner build.

The interior is lined with a kitchen, work and dining space, bathroom, and bedroom.

TouRig The Bruce Banner build.

For homemade meals on the road, the van’s kitchen units have a sink, storage cabinets …

TouRig The Bruce Banner build.

… refrigerator-freezer, and a diesel-powered cooktop for meals on the road.

TouRig The Bruce Banner build.

Bruce Banner’s bathroom has a shower and portable toilet.

TouRig The Bruce Banner build.

The shower also has holders for personal hygiene products, such as a razor and body wash.

TouRig The Bruce Banner build.

The tiny home on wheels’ driver and passenger seats have been upgraded and can swivel to face the interior of the build.

TouRig The Bruce Banner build.

This allows the seats to be used as chairs at the dining and work table.

TouRig The Bruce Banner build.

The van also has a cell booster to keep the couple connected while out on the road.

TouRig The Bruce Banner build.

Its interior temperature is regulated using fans inside the build.

TouRig The Bruce Banner build.

Bruce Banner has several windows throughout its interior, but TouRig also included LED lights to brighten up the inside on a cloudy day or at night.

TouRig The Bruce Banner build.

The bed — which is placed towards the rear of the van — is lined with overhead storage cabinets on both sides.

TouRig The Bruce Banner build.

One side of the cabinets also extends down the length of the van.

TouRig The Bruce Banner build.

The sleeping space itself sits on a tall platform to make room for a garage underneath.

TouRig The Bruce Banner build.

If the overhead units, garage, and kitchen cabinets aren’t enough, the van also has additional storage boxes.

TouRig The Bruce Banner build.

There are several entertainment options aboard Bruce Banner, including a screen by the bed and indoor and exterior speakers.

TouRig The Bruce Banner build.

The exterior speakers can be used in conjunction with the van’s awning to create a lively outdoor lounge space.

TouRig The Bruce Banner build.

Source: Instagram

The tiny home on wheels also has a built-in radio communication system that allow its occupants to talk with other people who are using synced handheld radio devices, according to a post by Bruce Banner’s owners on Instagram.

TouRig The Bruce Banner build.

The exterior has numerous upgrades that give the van it’s rugged off-grid capabilities.

TouRig The Bruce Banner build.

This includes both the front and rear bumper protectors. The front also comes with a winch and an extra light, while the back has a tire carrier.

TouRig The Bruce Banner build.

The solar panels aren’t the only items occupying the roof space: TouRig also included a roof rack with extra lighting that can be accessed with the exterior side ladder.

TouRig The Bruce Banner build.

The van’s systems have also been upgraded with a three-to-one low range transfer case, which helps with off-road driving, according to Bluestar.com.

TouRig The Bruce Banner build.

Source: Bluestar.com

This low range transfer case accompanies Bruce Banner’s 8.5-inch lift.

TouRig The Bruce Banner build.

The tires and rims have also been upgraded and now have an extra 4.5 inches of track.

TouRig The Bruce Banner build.

For added security, the van’s entire body has been coated with a protective spray. It also comes equipped with a Terrawagen Snorkel that keeps the air filter clean, according to Terrwagen.

TouRig The Bruce Banner build.

Source: Terrwagen

The van also has recovery tracks, a jack, and a recovery kit that can be used if it gets stuck.

TouRig The Bruce Banner build.

To further longer off-grid adventures, Bruce Banner also comes with a 28-gallon reserve diesel tank.

TouRig The Bruce Banner build.

Its owners keep electric bikes onboard that can be charged using the van’s electrical systems …

TouRig The Bruce Banner build.

… as well as inflatable paddle boards that can be inflated using Bruce Banner’s air system.

TouRig The Bruce Banner build.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.