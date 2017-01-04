11,000 people bought an adaptor to give the new MacBook Pro the same features as the last one

An add-on adaptor on Kickstarter is promising to fix the new MacBook’s biggest problem.

Apple’s lastest MacBook Pro only has one kind of port, which uses the new USB-C connector, as opposed to older MacBook Pros, which had options to plug in HDMI cables, SD cards, and other useful attachments.

Now companies are selling adapters that add back all the ports that some Apple users think the company should have included in the first place. Some are really popular — a Kickstarter advertising a MacBook Pro adaptor has sold over 11,000 of its adaptor, raising nearly $1,000,000. HyperDrive backers will receive their dongle in March, starting at $69.

Here it is:

HyperDrive 2015 MacBook Pro & 2016 MacBook Pro with HyperDrive. ‘Regain virtually all ports from the previous MacBook Pro model,’ promises the advertisement.

Hyperdrive isn’t the only company making an adaptor or dock to add ports back to the MacBook Pro — people who received a new Apple laptop for the holidays have several various USB-C dock options, some as inexpensive as $25 and some selling for over $200.

But HyperDrive has some nice touches that could make it a good choice — it uses both USB-C ports for more bandwidth, includes an HDMI port to make it easy to hook your laptop up to a TV, and uses an aluminium finish that matches your new MacBook.

The premium laptop accessory even fits in your pocket:

And it seems like 1000s of new MacBook owners believe it’s a necessary accessory.

