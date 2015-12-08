Rapper Kendrick Lamar leads the 2016 Grammy nominations with 11 categories

The 58th Annual Grammy Awards nominations were annoucned Monday morning, and Kendrick Lamar landed the most with 11, incluidng Album of the Year and Song of the Year.

He was followed in nominations by Taylor Swfit and The Weeknd, who each scored seven nominations.

Check out all 83 categories at the Grammy website.

See below for some of the major categories:

Record Of The Year

“Really Love” — D’Angelo And The Vanguard

“Uptown Funk” — Mark Ronson Featuring Bruno Mars

“Thinking Out Loud” — Ed Sheeran

“Blank Space” — Taylor Swift

“Can’t Feel My Face” — The Weeknd

Album Of The Year

“Sound & Colour” — Alabama Shakes

“To Pimp A Butterfly” — Kendrick Lamar

“Traveller” — Chris Stapleton

“1989” — Taylor Swift

“Beauty Behind The Madness” — The Weeknd

Song Of The Year

“Alright” — Kendrick Lamar

“Blank Space” — Taylor Swift

“Girl Crush” — Little Big Town

“See You Again” — Wiz Khalifa Featuring Charlie Puth

“Thinking Out Loud” — Ed Sheeran

Best New Artist

Courtney Barnett

James Bay

Sam Hunt

Tori Kelly

Meghan Trainor

Best Pop Solo Performance

“Heartbeat Song” — Kelly Clarkson

“Love Me Like You Do” — Ellie Goulding

“Thinking Out Loud” — Ed Sheeran

“Blank Space” — Taylor Swift

“Can’t Feel My Face” — The Weeknd

Best Pop Duo/Group Performance

“Ship To Wreck” — Florence + The Machine

“Sugar” — Maroon 5

“Uptown Funk” — Mark Ronson Featuring Bruno Mars

“Bad Blood” — Taylor Swift Featuring Kendrick Lamar

“See You Again” — Wiz Khalifa Featuring Charlie Puth

Best Pop Vocal Album

“Piece By Piece” — Kelly Clarkson

“How Big, How Blue, How Beautiful” — Florence + The Machine

“Uptown Special” — Mark Ronson

“1989” — Taylor Swift

“Before This World” — James Taylor

Best Dance/Electronic Album

“Our Love” — Caribou

“Born In The Echoes” — The Chemical Brothers

“Caracal” — Disclosure

“In Colour” — Jamie XX

“Skrillex And Diplo Present Jack Ü” — Skrillex And Diplo

Best Rock Song

“Don’t Wanna Fight” — Alabama Shakes

“Ex’s & Oh’s” — Elle King

“Hold Back The River” — James Bay

“Lydia” — Highly Suspect

“What Kind Of Man” — Florence + The Machine

Best Rock Album

“Chaos And The Calm” — James Bay

“Kintsugi” — Death Cab For Cutie

“Mister Asylum” — Highly Suspect

“Drones” — Muse

” .5: The Grey Chapter” — Slipknot

Best Alternative Music Album

“Sound & Colour” — Alabama Shakes

“Vulnicura” — Björk

“The Waterfall” — My Morning Jacket

“Currents” — Tame Impala

“Star Wars” — Wilco

Best R&B Performance

“If I Don’t Have You” — Tamar Braxton

“Rise Up” — Andra Day

“Breathing Underwater” — Hiatus Kaiyote

“Planes” — Jeremih Featuring J. Cole

“Earned It (Fifty Shades Of Grey)” — The Weeknd

Best R&B Album

“Coming Home” — Leon Bridges

“Black Messiah” — D’Angelo And The Vanguard

“Cheers To The Fall” — Andra Day

“Reality Show” — Jazmine Sullivan

“Forever Charlie” — Charlie Wilson

Best Rap/Sung Collaboration

“One Man Can Change The World” — Big Sean Featuring Kanye West & John Legend

“Glory” — Common & John Legend

“Classic Man” — Jidenna Featuring Roman GianArthur

“These Walls” — Kendrick Lamar Featuring Bilal, Anna Wise & Thundercat

“Only” — Nicki Minaj Featuring Drake, Lil Wayne & Chris Brown

Best Rap Song

“All Day” — Kanye West Featuring Theophilus London, Allan Kingdom & Paul McCartney

“Alright” — Kendrick Lamar

“Energy” — Drake

“Glory” — Common & John Legend

“Trap Queen” — Fetty Wap

Best Rap Album

“2014 Forest Hills Drive” — J. Cole

“Compton” — Dr. Dre

“If Youre Reading This Its Too Late” — Drake

“To Pimp A Butterfly” — Kendrick Lamar

“The Pinkprint” — Nicki Minaj

Best Country Solo Performance

“Burning House” — Cam

“Traveller” — Chris Stapleton

“Little Toy Guns” — Carrie Underwood

“John Cougar, John Deere, John 3:16” — Keith Urban

“Chances Are” — Lee Ann Womack

Best Country Duo/Group Performance

“Stay A Little Longer” — Brothers Osborne

“If I Needed You” — Joey+Rory

“The Driver” — Charles Kelley, Dierks Bentley & Eric Paslay

“Girl Crush” — Little Big Town

“Lonely Tonight” — Blake Shelton Featuring Ashley Monroe

Best Country Song

“Chances Are” — Lee Ann Womack

“Diamond Rings And Old Barstools” — Tim McGraw

“Girl Crush” — Little Big Town

“Hold My Hand” — Brandy Clark

“Traveller” — Chris Stapleton, songwriter

Best Country Album

“Montevallo” — Sam Hunt

“Pain Killer” — Little Big Town

“The Blade” — Ashley Monroe

“Pageant Material” — Kacey Musgraves

“Traveller” — Chris Stapleton

Best Contemporary Christian Music Performance/Song

“Holy Spirit” — Francesca Battistelli

“Lift Your Head Weary Sinner (Chains)” — Crowder

“Because He Lives (Amen)” — Matt Maher

“Soul On Fire” — Third Day Featuring All Sons & Daughters

“Feel It” — Tobymac Featuring Mr. Talkbox

Best Latin Pop Album

“Terral” — Pablo Alborán

“Healer” — Alex Cuba

“A Quien Quiera Escuchar (Deluxe Edition)” — Ricky Martin

“Sirope” — Alejandro Sanz

“Algo Sucede” — Julieta Venegas

