MAPPED: Countries with the greatest resilience to terrorist attacks and low oil prices

The world is enduring a crash in oil prices, a spread of terrorism, and some countries are continually rocked by natural disasters — all of which can make or break the respective nations’ companies.

Global insurance firm FM Global just launched its 2016 FM Global Resilience Index, which ranks 130 countries’ business resilience to supply chain disruption and made a heat map that shows which nations are at greater risk.

The darkest hue of red shows which countries’ businesses are at greatest risk of a major disruption should oil prices continue to remain low at current levels of around $45 per barrel (which is 60% lower than that of June 2014), a terrorist attack happen, or even a natural disaster like a hurricane or tsunami occur.

The deeper the shade of colour on the map, the greater the risk these country’s businesses have when it comes to operating in any of these events:

NOW WATCH: This map shows the places that would go dark if we banned fossil fuels tomorrow



Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.