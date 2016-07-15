Here's the complete list of 2016 Emmy nominations

Nominations for the 2016 Emmy Awards, which award the very best of our very crowded television landscape, were announced Thursday morning.

The 68th Emmy Awards will be held on Sunday, September 18 at 8:00 p.m. EST on ABC, hosted by Jimmy Kimmel.

Here are this year’s nominations, which we will update as they come in:

LEAD ACTOR IN A DRAMA SERIES

Kyle Chandler – “Bloodline”

Rami Malek – “Mr. Robot”

Bob Odenkirk – “Better Call Saul”

Liev Schrieber – “Ray Donovan”

Kevin Spacey – “House of Cards”

LEAD ACTRESS IN A DRAMA SERIES

Claire Danes – “Homeland”

Viola Davis – “How to Get Away with Murder”

Taraji P. Henson – “Empire”

Tatiana Maslany – “Orphan Black”

Keri Russell – “The Americans”

Robin Wright – “House of Cards”

LEAD ACTOR IN A LIMITED SERIES OR MOVIE

Bryan Cranston – “All the Way”

Benedict Cumberbatch – “Sherlock: The Abominable Bride”

Idris Elba – “Luther”

Cuba Gooding Jr. – “American Crime Story: The People v. OJ Simpson”

Tom Hiddleston – “The Night Manager”

Courtney B. Vance – “American Crime Story: The People v. OJ Simpson”

LEAD ACTRESS IN A LIMITED SERIES OR MOVIE

Kirsten Dunst – “Fargo”

Felicity Huffman – “American Crime”

Audra McDonald – “Lady Day at Emerson’s Bar and Grill”

Sarah Paulson – “American Crime Story: The People v. OJ Simpson”

Lili Taylor – “American Crime”

Kerry Washington – “Confirmation”

