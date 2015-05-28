Hillary Clinton is winning the Hollywood primary

Kevin Winter/Getty Images Actor Vince Vaughn is serious about supporting Sen. Rand Paul.

Celebrities are coming out in droves to choose a horse in the 2016 presidential race.

Former Secretary of State Hillary Clinton has, by far, the most endorsements so far, with a total of 30 actors, singers, and rappers voicing their support for the Democratic front-runner.

On the Republican side, former Arkansas Gov. Mike Huckabee (R) has the most celebrity endorsements so far with a grand total of three: The Duggar family, actor Chuck Norris, and singer Tony Orlando.

Coming in second on the GOP side is Louisiana Gov. Bobby Jindal (R), who has two endorsements, even though he hasn’t announced that he is going to run for president.

Here’s a list of celebrities that have spoken out about 2016 candidates:

Former Florida Gov. Jeb Bush (R) and New Jersey Gov. Chris Christie (R)

Bush and Christie are clearly behind when it comes to celebrity endorsements.

The closest thing so far is a statement from retired NBA star Charles Barkley, who told Sports Illustrated in February 2015 that despite his Democratic voting history, in the 2016 presidential campaign, “I like some of the Republicans this time around.”

“I like Chris Christie,” he said. “I like Jeb Bush. I like those guys.”

Wisconsin Gov. Scott Walker (R)

Actor Scott Baio tweeted in March 2015 that Walker “sounds a lot like President Reagan.”

Baio tweeted his support for Walker after the actor and his wife, Renee Sloan, met the governor this March in Southern California. Walker said he was “flattered” by the endorsement:

Former Arkansas Gov. Mike Huckabee (R)

Michelle and Jim Bob Duggar, stars of the TLC reality TV show “19 Kids & Counting,” posted their endorsements for Huckabee on his campaign website on May 5, the day he launched his presidential run. Even after claims were unearthed on May 21 that the oldest Duggar son, Josh, molested young girls in the past, Huckabee expressed his support for the conservative family.

Robert Laberge/Getty Images Kid Rock is supporting Ben Carson in 2016.

Chuck Norris, the martial artist/actor from “Walker, Texas Ranger,” supported Huckabee in the 2008 presidential run. When Huckabee launched his 2016 bid Norris declared, “I still believe Mike Huckabee is the most qualified,” according to The New York Times.

Singer Tony Orlando serenaded the crowd at Huckabee ‘s campaign launch and called the Republican candidate “the most trusted man I’ve ever met in my life.”

Sen. Rand Paul (R-Kentucky)

Vince Vaughn, the actor, supported Paul’s father, former Rep. Ron Paul (R-Texas) in the 2012 presidential race and is eyeing the Kentucky Republican as his candidate in the 2016 race.

At an April “Young Americans for Liberty” conference at UCLA he told students, “I have gotten to know Rand through Ron and I have found him to be very consistent on a lot of the issues where liberty is concerned, and liked him very much,” according to College Fix.

“There are some things I wasn’t totally understanding,” he added. “He is the candidate that is currently running that I am most sort of aligned with in sort of his thoughts and philosophies.”

Retired neurosurgeon Ben Carson

Rocker Kid Rock said in June 2013 he admired Ben Carson, who like him, hails from Detroit, Michigan.

“Of course there’s blowback, I’m like the only righty in a left industry,” he mused in a Fox News interview. “There’s nothing wrong for standing up for what you believe in and having honest conversation with people.”

Louisiana Gov. Bobby Jindal (R)

Jindal is a longtime fan of the Robertson family, the stars of his state’s “Duck Dynasty” reality show. Willie Robertson, the famed CEO of the family’s duck call manufacturing business, spoke about Jindal ‘s potential presidential run in a Fox News interview on May 11.

“I’d like to see if he makes a run at it, and, you know, if so, we’ll definitely be trying to help him out,” Robertson said.

Actor Kevin Sorbo, star of the “Hercules” TV series, spoke about Jindal to The Hill in February 2015, “I think he’d be a great candidate.”

Ethan Miller/Getty Images for Celebrity Fight Night

Actor Kevin Sorbo is pumped about Gov. Bobby Jindal.

Former Sen. Rick Santorum (R-Pennsylvania)

Megadeth lead singer Dave Mustaine told Music Radar in a 2012 interview, “You know, I think Santorum has some presidential qualities, and I’m hoping that if it does come down to it, we’ll see a Republican in the White House… and that it’s Rick Santorum.”

But Mustaine later backed off the comments, insisting it wasn’t an endorsement.

Former Texas Gov. Rick Perry (R)

“Superman” actor Dean Cain told Fox News in September 2011, “I undoubtedly like Rick Perry,” though he hasn’t spoken out in advance of the 2016 election.

Sen. Marco Rubio (R-Florida)

Rick Harrison, star of the History Channel reality TV show “Pawn Stars,” told Fox News on May 22 that he supports Marco Rubio because “this guy honestly cares about American people.”

Former Maryland Gov. Martin O’Malley (D)

Actor Timothy Simons, who plays Jonah Ryan on “Veep,” said in April at the White House Correspondents’ Association dinner in Washington that he is a fan of the governor.

“I’m for Martin O’Malley,” Simons told Bloomberg.

“Veep” is filmed in Baltimore, Maryland and O’Malley has previously expressed admiration for the comedy, calling it “the most realistic political show on television.”

Reuters/Mike Segar Singer Elton John (L) huggs Hillary Clinton during a fundraising event for her 2008 presidential bid.

Hillary Clinton

And, of course, Clinton hasn’t been slacking herself when it comes to celebrity endorsements:

