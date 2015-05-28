Hillary Clinton is winning the Hollywood primary

Celebrities are coming out in droves to choose a horse in the 2016 presidential race.
Former Secretary of State Hillary Clinton has, by far, the most endorsements so far, with a total of 30 actors, singers, and rappers voicing their support for the Democratic front-runner.
On the Republican side, former Arkansas Gov. Mike Huckabee (R) has the most celebrity endorsements so far with a grand total of three: The Duggar family, actor Chuck Norris, and singer Tony Orlando.
Coming in second on the GOP side is Louisiana Gov. Bobby Jindal (R), who has two endorsements, even though he hasn’t announced that he is going to run for president.
Here’s a list of celebrities that have spoken out about 2016 candidates:
Former Florida Gov. Jeb Bush (R) and New Jersey Gov. Chris Christie (R)
Bush and Christie are clearly behind when it comes to celebrity endorsements.
The closest thing so far is a statement from retired NBA star Charles Barkley, who told Sports Illustrated in February 2015 that despite his Democratic voting history, in the 2016 presidential campaign, “I like some of the Republicans this time around.”
“I like Chris Christie,” he said. “I like Jeb Bush. I like those guys.”
Wisconsin Gov. Scott Walker (R)
Actor Scott Baio tweeted in March 2015 that Walker “sounds a lot like President Reagan.”
Baio tweeted his support for Walker after the actor and his wife, Renee Sloan, met the governor this March in Southern California. Walker said he was “flattered” by the endorsement:
.@ScottBaio Thanks! We both love Reagan, I’m flattered #ChachiandWalkerLoveReagan
— Scott Walker (@ScottWalker) March 11, 2015
Former Arkansas Gov. Mike Huckabee (R)
Michelle and Jim Bob Duggar, stars of the TLC reality TV show “19 Kids & Counting,” posted their endorsements for Huckabee on his campaign website on May 5, the day he launched his presidential run. Even after claims were unearthed on May 21 that the oldest Duggar son, Josh, molested young girls in the past, Huckabee expressed his support for the conservative family.
Chuck Norris, the martial artist/actor from “Walker, Texas Ranger,” supported Huckabee in the 2008 presidential run. When Huckabee launched his 2016 bid Norris declared, “I still believe Mike Huckabee is the most qualified,” according to The New York Times.
Singer Tony Orlando serenaded the crowd at Huckabee ‘s campaign launch and called the Republican candidate “the most trusted man I’ve ever met in my life.”
Sen. Rand Paul (R-Kentucky)
Vince Vaughn, the actor, supported Paul’s father, former Rep. Ron Paul (R-Texas) in the 2012 presidential race and is eyeing the Kentucky Republican as his candidate in the 2016 race.
At an April “Young Americans for Liberty” conference at UCLA he told students, “I have gotten to know Rand through Ron and I have found him to be very consistent on a lot of the issues where liberty is concerned, and liked him very much,” according to College Fix.
“There are some things I wasn’t totally understanding,” he added. “He is the candidate that is currently running that I am most sort of aligned with in sort of his thoughts and philosophies.”
Retired neurosurgeon Ben Carson
Rocker Kid Rock said in June 2013 he admired Ben Carson, who like him, hails from Detroit, Michigan.
“Of course there’s blowback, I’m like the only righty in a left industry,” he mused in a Fox News interview. “There’s nothing wrong for standing up for what you believe in and having honest conversation with people.”
Louisiana Gov. Bobby Jindal (R)
Jindal is a longtime fan of the Robertson family, the stars of his state’s “Duck Dynasty” reality show. Willie Robertson, the famed CEO of the family’s duck call manufacturing business, spoke about Jindal ‘s potential presidential run in a Fox News interview on May 11.
“I’d like to see if he makes a run at it, and, you know, if so, we’ll definitely be trying to help him out,” Robertson said.
Actor Kevin Sorbo, star of the “Hercules” TV series, spoke about Jindal to The Hill in February 2015, “I think he’d be a great candidate.”
Ethan Miller/Getty Images for Celebrity Fight Night
Actor Kevin Sorbo is pumped about Gov. Bobby Jindal.
Former Sen. Rick Santorum (R-Pennsylvania)
Megadeth lead singer Dave Mustaine told Music Radar in a 2012 interview, “You know, I think Santorum has some presidential qualities, and I’m hoping that if it does come down to it, we’ll see a Republican in the White House… and that it’s Rick Santorum.”
But Mustaine later backed off the comments, insisting it wasn’t an endorsement.
Former Texas Gov. Rick Perry (R)
“Superman” actor Dean Cain told Fox News in September 2011, “I undoubtedly like Rick Perry,” though he hasn’t spoken out in advance of the 2016 election.
Sen. Marco Rubio (R-Florida)
Rick Harrison, star of the History Channel reality TV show “Pawn Stars,” told Fox News on May 22 that he supports Marco Rubio because “this guy honestly cares about American people.”
Former Maryland Gov. Martin O’Malley (D)
Actor Timothy Simons, who plays Jonah Ryan on “Veep,” said in April at the White House Correspondents’ Association dinner in Washington that he is a fan of the governor.
“I’m for Martin O’Malley,” Simons told Bloomberg.
“Veep” is filmed in Baltimore, Maryland and O’Malley has previously expressed admiration for the comedy, calling it “the most realistic political show on television.”
Hillary Clinton
And, of course, Clinton hasn’t been slacking herself when it comes to celebrity endorsements:
- 50 Cent (rapper) told the Daily Beast on May 21: “It’s Hillary time.”
- Snoop Dogg (rapper) said on Bravo’s “Watch What Happens Live” on May 17: “I’ll be voting for Ms. Clinton.”
- Beyoncé (singer) attended a May 13 New York City fundraiser for Hillary Clinton.
- Ja Rule (rapper) said on Fox Business on May 7: “I would vote Hillary”
- Waka Flocka Flame (rapper) said on MTV on April 23 he’d vote for Hillary: “A woman could do it.”
- Lena Dunham (“Girls” actress) took to Instagram on April 12 and called Hillary “my president,” after Clinton announced her presidential campaign.
- Magic Johnson (retired athlete) tweeted April 12 that Hillary: “will be a great President”
- Uzo Aduba (“Orange is the New Black” actress) simply tweeted “Hillary” on April 12.
- Clay Aiken (“American Idol” runner up) said on April 13 on CSPAN “I think the country needs Hillary Clinton to win.”
- Kat Dennings (actress) tweeted support to April 12 on Hillary.
- Jesse Tyler Ferguson (actor) tweeted “yay” on April 12 about Hillary.
- America Ferrera (actress) tweeted on April 12 about Hillary “I believe in her.”
- Ellie Goulding (singer) tweeted her support to Hillary on April 12.
- Ariana Grande (singer) tweeted about Hillary on April 12: “yaaas”
- Abbi Jacobso (comedian) tweeted her support for Hillary on April 12.
- Carole King (singer) tweeted on April 12 after Hillary’s announcement, “I’m in.”
- Diane Kruger (actress) took to Instagram on April 12 with this plea “Please America, make her President!”
- Padma Lakshmi (TV host) tweeted on April 12 “it will finally happen.”
- Jennifer Lopez (singer) told E! News on April 13 that she was “very excited” about Clinton’s campaign and added, “I’m think it’s time for a woman.”
- Josh Peck (actor) tweeted support for Clinton, calling her “mah homie.”
- Amy Poehler (comedian, actress) tweeted about Hillary on April 12: “Let’s do this.”
- RuPaul (actor) tweeted on April 12: “You betta work, @HillaryClinton.”
- Kerry Washington (actress) told Entertainment Tonight on April 13 that she was “thrilled” by Clinton’s campaign announcement. “I’m excited for her, and I’m sure I’ll be hitting the stump trail,” she added.
- Olivia Wilde (actress) tweeted her support for #Hillary2016 on April 12.
- Jeffrey Wright (actor) tweeted on April 12 about Hillary, “It’s on.”
- Prabal Gurung (designer) told Hillary on Instagram on April 12 “You have my vote.”
- Moby (singer) took to Instagram with his support for Hillary on April 12.
- Young Jeezy (rapper) tweeted about Hillary on April 12 “def voting for her.”
- Andrew Rannells (Broadway actor) tweeted on April 12 that Hillary’s campaign “is the best news ever.”
- Kim Dotcom (internet entrepreneur) hinted he was a member of Team Hillary, praising her campaign launch on Twitter.
