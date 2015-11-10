13 researchers just won an award that blows the Nobel Prize away

Kimberly White/Getty Images Google co-founder Sergey Brin (left), neuroscientist John Hardy (center), and 23andMe co-founder Anne Wojcicki at the 2016 Breakthrough Prize Ceremony on Nov. 8, 2015.

Five scientists, one mathematician, and a group of seven physicists walked off a stage with $US21 million at the Breakthrough Prize awards on Sunday night.

Created in 2012 by the founders of Silicon Valley tech giants — plus wealthy Chinese and Russian entrepreneurs — the Breakthrough Prizes honour “achievements in science and maths so we can encourage more pioneering research and celebrate scientists as the heroes they truly are,” said Mark Zuckerberg, Facebook co-founder and a Breakthrough prize board member, in a statement.

At about $US3 million per award, each Breakthrough Prize is worth roughly three times the cash value of a single Nobel Prize, which is valued at $US925,000 today. Last year the prizes awarded 12 researchers $US33 million (we aren’t sure what drove the 50% cut this year, but we’ve asked).

This year, eight early-track scientists also split $US500,000 in prize money, and a high schooler won $US400,000 for himself, his teacher, and his school.

Keep scrolling to see the biggest 2016 Breakthrough Prize winners and what earned them their awards.

