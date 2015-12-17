This year's big tech IPOs, compared

A lot of big tech companies are staying private for longer than ever before, leading to a rise in billion-dollar private “unicorns.”

But what about the companies that did go public this year? This chart from Statista compares the IPO price, first-day closing price, and Dec. 15 closing price of six high-profile tech IPOs this year. The worst performer has been Etsy, down more than 40% since its debut, and Box is also down slightly. But several other tech companies are doing quite well on public markets, including GoDaddy, which is up more than 60%.

The takeaway? The tech market is varied, and there’s no obvious cross-cutting trend. If a company’s fundamentals and growth are strong, now’s a fine time to go public. If not, staying private is an easier option than ever before.

