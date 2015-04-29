15 movies you should see this summer

Summer movie season officially kicks off May 1.
While you may have your tickets ready for the “Avengers” sequel, “Age of Ultron” is just start.
More than 100 movies will be released between May and the end of August.
From comedies to big-budget sequels, we’ve rounded up this summer’s biggest movies you should check out.
Release date: May 1
Why to see it: When Earth's mightiest heroes assemble, you don't need many reasons to head out to theatres. We already know you're planning to see this one. James Spader as a psychotic android uttering the 'Pinocchio' theme gives us chills every time we watch this trailer. However, we're most excited to see Paul Bettany as the mysterious android Vision.
Release date: May 15
Why to see it: If you were a fan of George Miller's original 1979 film, Miller is back directing the fourth instalment, starring Tom Hardy and Charlize Theron. The film has been in the works for over two decades, so expectations are high. The newest trailer delivers with a barrage of non-stop action and gorgeous visuals that should excite fans of the series.
Release date: May 15
Why to see it: A gorgeously shot, quirky Western featuring Michael Fassbender ('12 Years a Slave') as an outlaw guiding a naive lovesick Scottish boy (Kodi Smit-McPhee) to his beloved. Fassbender narrates the tale which our own Brett Arnold describes as occasionally violent, often funny, but always a joy.
Release date: May 15
Why to see it: Yes, the Barden Bellas are back for another round of a capella competition. The entire cast will return along with a few new faces, including Katey Sagal. At the least, we're sure it will spur another cup song craze. The song Anna Kendrick popularised sparked an online YouTube sensation with copycat videos.
Release date: May 22
Why to see it: If the vague trailers for Disney's adaptation of its theme-park attraction don't do it for you, imagine George Clooney taking on mysterious robots. Not a lot is known about the coming sci-fi flick costarring Britt Robertson and Hugh Laurie, but the extended footage we've viewed for the film at New York Comic Con in October and the Tribeca Film Festival has us ready for more.
Release date: June 12
Why to see it: Chris Pratt. Dinosaurs. What other reasons do you need to return to the world of 'Jurassic Park'? Sure, the dialogue in the latest trailer seems a bit stale and the premise looks awfully familiar, but you get a shark-eating dinosaur along with Pratt on a motorcycle teaming up with a handful of velociraptors. Sign us up.
Release date: June 19
Why to see it: Pixar's next film looks like it will be its most ambitious yet as it takes us inside the mind of an 11-year-old. Early footage shown for the film at the Animation Film Festival in 2014 was positively received. First screenings of the film left audiences at CinemaCon in tears. Director Pete Docter has brought us some of the most beloved Pixar films including 'Up' and 'Monsters Inc.'
Release date: June 26
Why to see it: Mark Wahlberg returns with everyone's favourite foul-mouthed teddy. The first film went on to become the highest-grossing original R-rated comedy at the box office. We're pretty bummed Mila Kunis isn't set to reprise her lead character, but Liam Neeson joined the cast. Amanda Seyfried will also star.
Release date: July 1
Why to see it: We're both semi-guarded and excited to see whether the next 'Terminator' can smoothly rewrite the history of the 1984 original. We are looking forward to see the 'Game of Thrones' actress Emilia Clarke on screen with Matt Smith ('Doctor Who'), whose role continues to be shrouded in secrecy. Arnold Schwarzenegger will be back, too. Let's just hope we're happy for his return. He'll be playing Sarah Connor's 'pops' in the new film.
Release date: July 1
Why to see it: Channing Tatum's dance moves to the sounds of Ginuwine's '90s hit 'Pony' in the film's first teaser trailer are simply mesmerising. Matthew McConaughey won't be returning, but Elizabeth Banks and Donald Glover will join the cast. This time, the group reunites for a stripping convention. Forget 'Fifty Shades of Grey.' This is the film women (and men!) will be fawning over.
Release date: July 10
Why to see it: Those loveable, yellow minions have us hooked. The spinoff to the wildly popular 'Despicable Me' franchise is more of a prequel series to how the critters found their leader Gru. Steve Carrell isn't billed to return, but Sandra Bullock, Jon Hamm, and Michael Keaton will lead the cast.
Release date: July 17
Why to see it: While Edgar Wright may have left the director's chair last year over 'creative differences,' Marvel hasn't let us down yet. Paul Rudd and Michael Douglas will star in the film based on the popular comic about a thief-turned-superhero. It will be the first Marvel movie released after the highly anticipated 'Avengers' sequel.
Release date: July 17
Why to see it: Starring Amy Schumer and Bill Hader, the Judd Apatow comedy launched to rave reviews at South by Southwest in March. Schumer plays a magazine writer who goes from guy to guy until she starts inadvertently falling for a guy (Hader) she's interviewing for a story. The film, which puts a fresh spin on the rom-com, currently sits at 100% on Rotten Tomatoes.
Release date: July 31
Why to see it: Hawkeye and Tom Cruise? Jeremy Renner will reprise his role in the coming sequel along with Cruise. We know Cruise often does a lot of his own stunts. This time around he clung to the side of a plane flying high above London. The film should be one of the biggest hits of next year -- MI4 became Cruise's highest-grossing movie ever.
Release date: Aug. 7
Why to see it: We're really hoping Fox's 'Fantastic Four' reboot will be the start of something big. The most recent trailer for the film looks pretty promising. Since 'X-Men' script writer Simon Kinberg worked on the screenplay, the franchise should be in good hands. Michael B. Jordan, Miles Teller, Kate Mara, and Jamie Bell will star.
