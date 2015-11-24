Here's when US markets are open and closed during the 2015 holiday season

The holidays are here, and so Business Insider put together a guide showing when the markets are open and closed.

The New York Stock Exchange has a list of the days on which the biggest stock market in the world is closed for business. Bond and other securities markets are somewhat more decentralized, but the Securities Industry and Financial Markets Association (SIFMA) has a list of suggested holidays and half days. Finally, the Chicago Mercantile Exchange also provides information on when US equity and other futures markets are open and closed during the holiday season.

Here’s the holiday schedule (All times are Eastern Time):

NOW WATCH: Los Angeles is building a new LAX terminal so that the rich and famous can avoid regular people at the airport



Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.