Some of Wall Street's most brilliant hedge fund minds are judging the investment idea contest of the year

REUTERS/Eduardo Munoz Zach Schreiber, Chief Executive Officer and Chief Investment Officer of PointState Capital LP, speaks at the Sohn Investment Conference in New York, May 5, 2014.

If you’ve ever wanted to run your ideas by one of the world’s leading market investors, now’s your chance.

A panel of all-star judges — including Bill Ackman, David Einhorn, Joel Greenblatt, Seth Klarman, and Michael price — will once again judge this year’s entries to the Sohn Conference Foundation‘s investment competition.

The contest, which is produce in partnership with Bloomberg, is open to any individual with a stellar investment thesis. You can pitch any marketable security, long or short, with a market cap of $US1 billion or more.

Last year, a Columbia Business School student beat out money managers and other industry experts to win first place. He pitched Fiat and argued it was undervalued.

Each year, winners get to present their ideas at the high-profile conference, which is one of the biggest annual events for hedge fund professionals. It’s a chance to come together and share ideas and stock picks.

At last year’s conference, Zach Schreiber, CEO of PointState Capital, predicted the oil crash, saying, “It’s going lower, much lower.” He later made $US1 billion from that call.

This year’s conference takes place on May 4 in New York.

The investment contest runs until April 28, so get your creative juices flowing.

Here’s the full release with all the details:

New York, NY — March 23, 2015 — The Sohn Conference Foundation today announced the launch of its Investment Idea Contest ahead of the 20th Annual Sohn Investment Conference, in partnership with Bloomberg. The winner will present his or her idea to more than 3,000 leading investors at the Conference on May 4, 2015 at Lincoln Center in New York City. The contest is open to any individual with an investment idea for a marketable security (long or short) with a market capitalisation above $US1 billion. The call for entries closes at 5 p.m. on April 28, 2015. A distinguished panel of the world’s most celebrated investing minds, led by Joel Greenblatt and including William Ackman, David Einhorn, Seth Klarman, and Michael Price will select the winner based on the judges’ determination of the most compelling investment thesis with a one-year horizon. “The Sohn Investment Conference is known for showcasing the brightest investors of our time, and bringing unparalleled market insights to the global investing community,” said Lance Laifer, one of the founders of the Sohn Conference Foundation. “The Sohn Investment Idea Contest ushers up-and-coming talent onto the global financial stage in an exciting complement to our lineup of venerable speakers.” Last year’s winner was Michael Guichon, an MBA candidate at the Columbia Business School who pitched Italian automaker Fiat, making the case that the stock was significantly undervalued. Finalists included Shaun Currie, formerly of Manalapan Oracle Capital Management, Scott Reardon of Dakota Capital, and Julius Sasz of GSSR Co., Inc. For more information or to enter the contest, please visit www.sohnconference.org/contest. For more information or to register for the Sohn Investment Conference, please visit www.sohnconference.org.

