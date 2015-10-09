SILICON ALLEY 100: 1-100

We recently released our annual Silicon Alley 100 list — a ranking of the coolest, most inspiring people in the New York tech industry. We ranked our list based on who in NYC tech has done the coolest stuff this year.
We’ve included them all in order of the ranking below, but be sure to check out the full list to find out more about these amazing individuals in detail.
The 2015 Silicon Alley 100:
1. Chad Dickerson CEO Etsy
2. Tim Armstrong CEO AOL
3. Adam Neumann and Miguel McKelvey cofounder/CEO (Neumann), CCO (McKelvey) WeWork
4. Matt Salzberg, Matthew Wadiak, and Ilia Papas cofounder/CEO (Salzberg), cofounder/COO (Wadiak), cofounder/CTO Papas) Blue Apron
5. Dan Doctoroff CEO Footpath
6. Mike Bloomberg CEO Bloomberg
7. Elizabeth Cutler and Julie Rice cofounder/CEO (Cutler), cofounder (Rice) SoulCycle
8. Jonah Peretti cofounder/CEO BuzzFeed
9. Mario Schlosser, Josh Kushner, and Kevin Nazemi cofounder/CEO (Schlosser), cofounders (Kushner and Nazemi) Oscar
10. Lesley Eccles, Tom Griffiths, Nigel Eccles, Rob Jones, and Chris Stafford cofounders FanDuel
11. James Murdoch CEO 21st Century Fox
12. Marc Lore, Mike Hanrahan, and Nathan Faust founder/CEO (Lore), cofounder/CTO (Hanrahan), cofounder/COO (Faust) Jet.com
13. Ginni Rometty CEO IBM
14. David Gilboa and Neil Blumenthal cofounders/co-CEOs Warby Parker
15. Cyrus Massoumi, Nick Ganju, and Oliver Kharraz cofounder/CEO (Massoumi), cofounder (Ganju), cofounder/president (Kharraz) ZocDoc
16. Brian O’Kelley and Michael Rubenstein founder/CEO (O’Kelley), CTO (Rubenstein) AppNexus
17. Saagar Govil chairman/CEO Cemtrex
18. Jim Bankoff CEO Vox
19. Barry Diller and Sam Yagan chairman/senior executive (Diller), Match Group CEO (Yagan) IAC
20. Lowell McAdam CEO Verizon
21. Arianna Huffington and Jared Grusd cofounder and editor-in-chief (Huffington), CEO (Grusd) The Huffington Post
22. Joe Marchese, David Levy, and Brandon Mills cofounders true[x]
23. Kim Posnett co-head of internet investment-banking team Goldman Sachs
24. Nick Denton founder/managing editor Gawker
25. Daymond John and Barbara Corcoran investors “Shark Tank”
26. Adam Singolda founder/CEO Taboola
27. Dev Ittycheria, Elliot Horowitz, and Michael Gordon president/CEO (Ittycheria), cofounder/CEO (Horowitz), CFO (Gordon) MongoDB
28. Bill de Blasio and Fred Wilson mayor of New York City (de Blasio), cofounder of Union Square Ventures Computer Science for All
29. Andy Mitchell director of news and global media partnerships Facebook
30. Darren Lachtman and Rob Fishman cofounders Niche
31. Rus Yusupov and Jason Toff Cofounder (Yusupov), general manager (Toff) Vine
32. Payal Kadakia and Mary Biggins cofounder/CEO (Kadakia), cofounder (Biggins) ClassPass
33. Jeff Kinsey and Ted Bailey cofounder/CTO (Kinsey), cofounder/CEO (Bailey) Dataminr
34. Lisa Falzone cofounder/CEO Revel Systems
35. David Haber and Peyton Sherwood cofounder/CEO (Haber), cofounder/CTO (Sherwood) Bond Street
36. Rishi Malhotra, Vinodh Bhat, and Paramdeep Singh cofounder/CEO (Malhotra), cofounder/president/CSO (Bhat), cofounder/executive chairman (Singh) Saavn
37. Ragy Thomas founder/CEO Sprinklr
38. Jeffrey Raider and Andy Katz-Mayfield cofounders/co-CEOs Harry’s
39. Philip Krim, Jeff Chapin, Luke Sherwin, Gabe Flateman, Neil Parikh cofounders Casper
40. Adam Enbar and Avi Flombaum president (Enbar), dean (Flombaum) Flatiron School
41. Scott DeLong founder/chief strategy officer ViralNova
42. David Arabov, Jonathan Francis, and Gerald Adams cofounder/president (Arabov), cofounder/COO (Francis), cofounder/CEO (Adams) Elite Daily
43. Ben Uretsky, Moisey Uretsky, Alex Hartman, Mitch Wainer, and Jeff Car cofounders DigitalOcean
44. Alexa Von Tobel founder/CEO Learnvest
45. Gerald Camp and Naveen Selvadurai founders Expa
46. Nat Turner and Zach Weinberg cofounders Flatiron Health
47. Taylor Swift music artist
48. Alex Chung cofounder/CEO Giphy
49. Danielle Weisberg and Carly Zakin cofounders TheSkimm
50. Adi Sideman CEO YouNow
51. Sean Mills and Peter Hamby head of original content (Mills), head of news (Hamby) Snapchat
52. Dennis Crowley and Steve Rosenblatt cofounder and CEO (Crowley), CRO (Rosenblatt) Foursquare
53. Phillippe von Borries and Justin Stefano cofounders Refinery29
54. Robert Reffkin and Ori Allon founder/CEO (Reffkin), founder/chairman (Allon) Compass
55. Morgan Hermand-Waiche founder/CEO AdoreMe
56. Chris Altchek and Jake Horowitz cofounder/CEO (Altchek), cofounder (Horowitz) Mic
57. Bryan Goldberg and Kate Ward editor-in-chief (Ward), founder/CEO (Goldberg) Bustle
58. Justin McLeod founder/CEO Hinge
59. Ben Barokas, JP Carlucci, Matt Adkisson, Brian Kane, Geir Magnusson, and Jeroen Seghers cofounders Sourcepoint
60. Rob Wiesenthal and Steve Martocci cofounders Blade
61. Nicholas Chirls and Alex Lines partners/cofounders Notation Capital
62. Jon Steinberg CEO (Daily Mail), board member (Truffle Pig) Daily Mail North America, Truffle Pig
63. Howard Lerman cofounder/CEO (Yext), cofounder/chairman (Confide) Yext, Confide
64. Michael Jaconi, Siddhartha Dabral, Stephen Milbank, Tanner Hackett, Chris Maddern, and Mike Dudas cofounders Button
65. Seth Melnick New York City market manager Lyft
66. Alan Tisch, Octavian Costache, David Tisch, and Ara Katz cofounders Spring
67. Umang Dua, Oisin Hanrahan, Ignacio Leonhardt, and Weina Scott cofounders Handy
68. Jeremy Johnson, Ian Carnevale, Christina Sass, and Iyinoluwa Aboyeji cofounders Andela
69. Fritz Lanman angel investor and entrepreneur
70. Oscar Salazar angel investor and advisor
71. Scott Belsky vice president of products-community at Adobe and head of Behance Adobe
72. Shana Fisher managing partner High Line Venture Partners
73. Matt Burton, Jonathan Kelfer, Angela Ceresnie, and David Snitkof cofounders Orchard Platform
74. Adam Sager, Chris Rill, and Jon Troutman cofounders Canary
75. Jennifer Fleiss and Jennifer Hyman cofounder/head of business development (Fleiss), cofounder/CEO (Hyman) Rent the Runway
76. John Foley, Tom Cortese, Yony Feng, and Graham Stanton cofounder/CEO (Foley), cofounders (others) Peloton
77. Andy Dunn founder/CEO Bonobos
78. Allon Bloch, Elie Wurtman, Kevin Westfall, and Marshall Chesrown CEO (Bloch), cofounders (others) Vroom
79. Jared Hecht and Rohan Deshpande cofounder/CEO (Hecht), cofounder/CTO (Deshpande) Fundera
80. Jack Groetzinger and Russell D’Souza cofounders SeatGeek
81. Jeff Atwood and Joel Spolsky cofounder (Atwood), cofounder/CEO (Spolsky) Stack Exchange
82. Alex Zhardanovsky and Joe Speiser cofounders LittleThings
83. Ken Lerer, Eric Hippeau, and Brian Bedol cofounders NowThis
84. Evan Beard and Kendall Dabaghi cofounder/CEO (Beard), cofounder/president (Dabaghi) A Plus
85. Melissa McCreery, Kathryn Minshew, and Alexandra Cavoulacos cofounder/editor-in-chief (McCreery), cofounder/CEO (Minshew), cofounder/COO (Cavoulacos) The Muse
86. David Nemetz, Michael Schaefermeyer, Steve Marshall, Winton Welsh, and John Degner cofounders Inverse
87. Josh Mohrer New York general manager Uber
88. Brad Hargreaves founder/CEO Common
89. Reham Fagiri and Kalam Dennis cofounders AptDeco
90. Liz Wessel and JJ Fliegelman cofounder/CEO (Wessel), cofounder/CTO WayUp
91. Dan Reich, Scott Britton, and Greg Ratner cofounder/CEO (Reich), cofounder/director of sales and growth (Britton), cofounder/VP of tech (Ratner) Troops
92. Casey Neistat founder/YouTube star Beme
93. Alanna Gregory founder/CEO Vive
94. Alexandra Keating cofounder/CEO DWNLD
95. Ben McKean and Gregory Struck cofounder/CEO (McKean), cofounder/COO (Struck) Hungryroot
96. Dan Teran and Saman Rahmanian cofounders Managed by Q
97. Marcela Sapone and Jessica Beck cofounder/CEO (Sapone), cofounder/COO (Beck) Alfred
98. Karlie Kloss model/student/entrepreneur Kode with Karlie
99. Bill Trenchard, Chris Fralic, Howard Morgan, Josh Kopelman, Phin Barnes, Rob Hayes, and Wiley Cerilli venture capitalists First Round Capital
100. Cian Cotter, Deven Parekh, Euan Menzies, Hilary Gosher, Jeff Horing, Jeff Lieberman, Michael Triplett, Nikitas Koutoupes, Peter Sobiloff, Richard Wells, and Ryan Hinkle managing directors Insight Venture Partners
