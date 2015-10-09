SILICON ALLEY 100: 1-100

Tim Armstrong speaks onstage at the 2014 AOL NewFronts at Duggal Greenhouse on April 29, 2014 in New York, New York.

We recently released our annual Silicon Alley 100 list — a ranking of the coolest, most inspiring people in the New York tech industry. We ranked our list based on who in NYC tech has done the coolest stuff this year.

We’ve included them all in order of the ranking below, but be sure to check out the full list to find out more about these amazing individuals in detail.

The 2015 Silicon Alley 100:

1. Chad Dickerson CEO Etsy

2. Tim Armstrong CEO AOL

3. Adam Neumann and Miguel McKelvey cofounder/CEO (Neumann), CCO (McKelvey) WeWork

4. Matt Salzberg, Matthew Wadiak, and Ilia Papas cofounder/CEO (Salzberg), cofounder/COO (Wadiak), cofounder/CTO Papas) Blue Apron

5. Dan Doctoroff CEO Footpath

6. Mike Bloomberg CEO Bloomberg

7. Elizabeth Cutler and Julie Rice cofounder/CEO (Cutler), cofounder (Rice) SoulCycle

8. Jonah Peretti cofounder/CEO BuzzFeed

9. Mario Schlosser, Josh Kushner, and Kevin Nazemi cofounder/CEO (Schlosser), cofounders (Kushner and Nazemi) Oscar

10. Lesley Eccles, Tom Griffiths, Nigel Eccles, Rob Jones, and Chris Stafford cofounders FanDuel

11. James Murdoch CEO 21st Century Fox

12. Marc Lore, Mike Hanrahan, and Nathan Faust founder/CEO (Lore), cofounder/CTO (Hanrahan), cofounder/COO (Faust) Jet.com

13. Ginni Rometty CEO IBM

14. David Gilboa and Neil Blumenthal cofounders/co-CEOs Warby Parker

15. Cyrus Massoumi, Nick Ganju, and Oliver Kharraz cofounder/CEO (Massoumi), cofounder (Ganju), cofounder/president (Kharraz) ZocDoc

16. Brian O’Kelley and Michael Rubenstein founder/CEO (O’Kelley), CTO (Rubenstein) AppNexus

17. Saagar Govil chairman/CEO Cemtrex

18. Jim Bankoff CEO Vox

19. Barry Diller and Sam Yagan chairman/senior executive (Diller), Match Group CEO (Yagan) IAC

20. Lowell McAdam CEO Verizon

21. Arianna Huffington and Jared Grusd cofounder and editor-in-chief (Huffington), CEO (Grusd) The Huffington Post

22. Joe Marchese, David Levy, and Brandon Mills cofounders true[x]

23. Kim Posnett co-head of internet investment-banking team Goldman Sachs

24. Nick Denton founder/managing editor Gawker

25. Daymond John and Barbara Corcoran investors “Shark Tank”

26. Adam Singolda founder/CEO Taboola

27. Dev Ittycheria, Elliot Horowitz, and Michael Gordon president/CEO (Ittycheria), cofounder/CEO (Horowitz), CFO (Gordon) MongoDB

28. Bill de Blasio and Fred Wilson mayor of New York City (de Blasio), cofounder of Union Square Ventures Computer Science for All

29. Andy Mitchell director of news and global media partnerships Facebook

30. Darren Lachtman and Rob Fishman cofounders Niche

31. Rus Yusupov and Jason Toff Cofounder (Yusupov), general manager (Toff) Vine

32. Payal Kadakia and Mary Biggins cofounder/CEO (Kadakia), cofounder (Biggins) ClassPass

33. Jeff Kinsey and Ted Bailey cofounder/CTO (Kinsey), cofounder/CEO (Bailey) Dataminr

34. Lisa Falzone cofounder/CEO Revel Systems

35. David Haber and Peyton Sherwood cofounder/CEO (Haber), cofounder/CTO (Sherwood) Bond Street

36. Rishi Malhotra, Vinodh Bhat, and Paramdeep Singh cofounder/CEO (Malhotra), cofounder/president/CSO (Bhat), cofounder/executive chairman (Singh) Saavn

37. Ragy Thomas founder/CEO Sprinklr

38. Jeffrey Raider and Andy Katz-Mayfield cofounders/co-CEOs Harry’s

39. Philip Krim, Jeff Chapin, Luke Sherwin, Gabe Flateman, Neil Parikh cofounders Casper

40. Adam Enbar and Avi Flombaum president (Enbar), dean (Flombaum) Flatiron School

41. Scott DeLong founder/chief strategy officer ViralNova

42. David Arabov, Jonathan Francis, and Gerald Adams cofounder/president (Arabov), cofounder/COO (Francis), cofounder/CEO (Adams) Elite Daily

43. Ben Uretsky, Moisey Uretsky, Alex Hartman, Mitch Wainer, and Jeff Car cofounders DigitalOcean

44. Alexa Von Tobel founder/CEO Learnvest

45. Gerald Camp and Naveen Selvadurai founders Expa

46. Nat Turner and Zach Weinberg cofounders Flatiron Health

47. Taylor Swift music artist

48. Alex Chung cofounder/CEO Giphy

49. Danielle Weisberg and Carly Zakin cofounders TheSkimm

50. Adi Sideman CEO YouNow

51. Sean Mills and Peter Hamby head of original content (Mills), head of news (Hamby) Snapchat

52. Dennis Crowley and Steve Rosenblatt cofounder and CEO (Crowley), CRO (Rosenblatt) Foursquare

53. Phillippe von Borries and Justin Stefano cofounders Refinery29

54. Robert Reffkin and Ori Allon founder/CEO (Reffkin), founder/chairman (Allon) Compass

55. Morgan Hermand-Waiche founder/CEO AdoreMe

56. Chris Altchek and Jake Horowitz cofounder/CEO (Altchek), cofounder (Horowitz) Mic

57. Bryan Goldberg and Kate Ward editor-in-chief (Ward), founder/CEO (Goldberg) Bustle

58. Justin McLeod founder/CEO Hinge

59. Ben Barokas, JP Carlucci, Matt Adkisson, Brian Kane, Geir Magnusson, and Jeroen Seghers cofounders Sourcepoint

60. Rob Wiesenthal and Steve Martocci cofounders Blade

61. Nicholas Chirls and Alex Lines partners/cofounders Notation Capital

62. Jon Steinberg CEO (Daily Mail), board member (Truffle Pig) Daily Mail North America, Truffle Pig

63. Howard Lerman cofounder/CEO (Yext), cofounder/chairman (Confide) Yext, Confide

64. Michael Jaconi, Siddhartha Dabral, Stephen Milbank, Tanner Hackett, Chris Maddern, and Mike Dudas cofounders Button

65. Seth Melnick New York City market manager Lyft

66. Alan Tisch, Octavian Costache, David Tisch, and Ara Katz cofounders Spring

67. Umang Dua, Oisin Hanrahan, Ignacio Leonhardt, and Weina Scott cofounders Handy

68. Jeremy Johnson, Ian Carnevale, Christina Sass, and Iyinoluwa Aboyeji cofounders Andela

69. Fritz Lanman angel investor and entrepreneur

70. Oscar Salazar angel investor and advisor

71. Scott Belsky vice president of products-community at Adobe and head of Behance Adobe

72. Shana Fisher managing partner High Line Venture Partners

73. Matt Burton, Jonathan Kelfer, Angela Ceresnie, and David Snitkof cofounders Orchard Platform

74. Adam Sager, Chris Rill, and Jon Troutman cofounders Canary

75. Jennifer Fleiss and Jennifer Hyman cofounder/head of business development (Fleiss), cofounder/CEO (Hyman) Rent the Runway

76. John Foley, Tom Cortese, Yony Feng, and Graham Stanton cofounder/CEO (Foley), cofounders (others) Peloton

77. Andy Dunn founder/CEO Bonobos

78. Allon Bloch, Elie Wurtman, Kevin Westfall, and Marshall Chesrown CEO (Bloch), cofounders (others) Vroom

79. Jared Hecht and Rohan Deshpande cofounder/CEO (Hecht), cofounder/CTO (Deshpande) Fundera

80. Jack Groetzinger and Russell D’Souza cofounders SeatGeek

81. Jeff Atwood and Joel Spolsky cofounder (Atwood), cofounder/CEO (Spolsky) Stack Exchange

82. Alex Zhardanovsky and Joe Speiser cofounders LittleThings

83. Ken Lerer, Eric Hippeau, and Brian Bedol cofounders NowThis

84. Evan Beard and Kendall Dabaghi cofounder/CEO (Beard), cofounder/president (Dabaghi) A Plus

85. Melissa McCreery, Kathryn Minshew, and Alexandra Cavoulacos cofounder/editor-in-chief (McCreery), cofounder/CEO (Minshew), cofounder/COO (Cavoulacos) The Muse

86. David Nemetz, Michael Schaefermeyer, Steve Marshall, Winton Welsh, and John Degner cofounders Inverse

87. Josh Mohrer New York general manager Uber

88. Brad Hargreaves founder/CEO Common

89. Reham Fagiri and Kalam Dennis cofounders AptDeco

90. Liz Wessel and JJ Fliegelman cofounder/CEO (Wessel), cofounder/CTO WayUp

91. Dan Reich, Scott Britton, and Greg Ratner cofounder/CEO (Reich), cofounder/director of sales and growth (Britton), cofounder/VP of tech (Ratner) Troops

92. Casey Neistat founder/YouTube star Beme

93. Alanna Gregory founder/CEO Vive

94. Alexandra Keating cofounder/CEO DWNLD

95. Ben McKean and Gregory Struck cofounder/CEO (McKean), cofounder/COO (Struck) Hungryroot

96. Dan Teran and Saman Rahmanian cofounders Managed by Q

97. Marcela Sapone and Jessica Beck cofounder/CEO (Sapone), cofounder/COO (Beck) Alfred

98. Karlie Kloss model/student/entrepreneur Kode with Karlie

99. Bill Trenchard, Chris Fralic, Howard Morgan, Josh Kopelman, Phin Barnes, Rob Hayes, and Wiley Cerilli venture capitalists First Round Capital

100. Cian Cotter, Deven Parekh, Euan Menzies, Hilary Gosher, Jeff Horing, Jeff Lieberman, Michael Triplett, Nikitas Koutoupes, Peter Sobiloff, Richard Wells, and Ryan Hinkle managing directors Insight Venture Partners

