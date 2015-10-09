Taylor Swift. Photo: Getty

We recently released our annual Silicon Alley 100 list — a ranking of the coolest, most inspiring people in the New York tech industry. We ranked our list based on who in NYC tech has done the coolest stuff this year.

We’ve included them all below in alphabetical order, but be sure to check out the full list to find out more about these amazing individuals in detail.

2015 Silicon Alley 100: A-Z

Adam Enbar and Avi Flombaum president (Enbar), dean (Flombaum) Flatiron School

Adam Neumann and Miguel McKelvey cofounder/CEO (Neumann), CCO (McKelvey) WeWork

Adam Sager, Chris Rill, and Jon Troutman cofounders Canary

Adam Singolda founder/CEO Taboola

Adi Sideman CEO YouNow

Alan Tisch, Octavian Costache, David Tisch, and Ara Katz cofounders Spring

Alanna Gregory founder/CEO Vive

Alex Chung cofounder/CEO Giphy

Alex Zhardanovsky and Joe Speiser cofounders LittleThings

Alexa Von Tobel founder/CEO Learnvest

Alexandra Keating cofounder/CEO DWNLD

Allon Bloch, Elie Wurtman, Kevin Westfall, and Marshall Chesrown CEO (Bloch), cofounders (others) Vroom

Andy Dunn founder/CEO Bonobos

Andy Mitchell director of news and global media partnerships Facebook

Arianna Huffington and Jared Grusd cofounder and editor-in-chief (Huffington), CEO (Grusd) The Huffington Post

Barry Diller and Sam Yagan chairman/senior executive (Diller), Match Group CEO (Yagan) IAC

Ben Barokas, JP Carlucci, Matt Adkisson, Brian Kane, Geir Magnusson, and Jeroen Seghers cofounders Sourcepoint

Ben McKean and Gregory Struck cofounder/CEO (McKean), cofounder/COO (Struck) Hungryroot

Ben Uretsky, Moisey Uretsky, Alex Hartman, Mitch Wainer, and Jeff Car cofounders DigitalOcean

Bill de Blasio and Fred Wilson mayor of New York City (de Blasio), cofounder of Union Square Ventures Computer Science for All

Bill Trenchard, Chris Fralic, Howard Morgan, Josh Kopelman, Phin Barnes, Rob Hayes, and Wiley Cerilli venture capitalists First Round Capital

Brad Hargreaves founder/CEO Common

Brian O’Kelley and Michael Rubenstein founder/CEO (O’Kelley), CTO (Rubenstein) AppNexus

Bryan Goldberg and Kate Ward editor-in-chief (Ward), founder/CEO (Goldberg) Bustle

Casey Neistat founder/YouTube star Beme

Chad Dickerson CEO Etsy

Chris Altchek and Jake Horowitz cofounder/CEO (Altchek), cofounder (Horowitz) Mic

Cian Cotter, Deven Parekh, Euan Menzies, Hilary Gosher, Jeff Horing, Jeff Lieberman, Michael Triplett, Nikitas Koutoupes, Peter Sobiloff, Richard Wells, and Ryan Hinkle managing directors Insight Venture Partners

Cyrus Massoumi, Nick Ganju, and Oliver Kharraz cofounder/CEO (Massoumi), cofounder (Ganju), cofounder/president (Kharraz) ZocDoc

Dan Doctoroff CEO Footpath

Dan Reich, Scott Britton, and Greg Ratner cofounder/CEO (Reich), cofounder/director of sales and growth (Britton), cofounder/VP of tech (Ratner) Troops

Dan Teran and Saman Rahmanian cofounders Managed by Q

Danielle Weisberg and Carly Zakin cofounders TheSkimm

Darren Lachtman and Rob Fishman cofounders Niche

David Arabov, Jonathan Francis, and Gerald Adams cofounder/president (Arabov), cofounder/COO (Francis), cofounder/CEO (Adams) Elite Daily

David Gilboa and Neil Blumenthal cofounders/co-CEOs Warby Parker

David Haber and Peyton Sherwood cofounder/CEO (Haber), cofounder/CTO (Sherwood) Bond Street

David Nemetz, Michael Schaefermeyer, Steve Marshall, Winton Welsh, and John Degner cofounders Inverse

Daymond John and Barbara Corcoran investors “Shark Tank”

Dennis Crowley and Steve Rosenblatt cofounder and CEO (Crowley), CRO (Rosenblatt) Foursquare

Dev Ittycheria, Elliot Horowitz, and Michael Gordon president/CEO (Ittycheria), cofounder/CEO (Horowitz), CFO (Gordon) MongoDB

Elizabeth Cutler and Julie Rice cofounder/CEO (Cutler), cofounder (Rice) SoulCycle

Evan Beard and Kendall Dabaghi cofounder/CEO (Beard), cofounder/president (Dabaghi) A Plus

Fritz Lanman angel investor and entrepreneur

Gerald Camp and Naveen Selvadurai founders Expa

Ginni Rometty CEO IBM

Howard Lerman cofounder/CEO (Yext), cofounder/chairman (Confide) Yext, Confide

Jack Groetzinger and Russell D’Souza cofounders SeatGeek

James Murdoch CEO 21st Century Fox

Jared Hecht and Rohan Deshpande cofounder/CEO (Hecht), cofounder/CTO (Deshpande) Fundera

Jeff Atwood and Joel Spolsky cofounder (Atwood), cofounder/CEO (Spolsky) Stack Exchange

Jeff Kinsey and Ted Bailey cofounder/CTO (Kinsey), cofounder/CEO (Bailey) Dataminr

Jeffrey Raider and Andy Katz-Mayfield cofounders/co-CEOs Harry’s

Jennifer Fleiss and Jennifer Hyman cofounder/head of business development (Fleiss), cofounder/CEO (Hyman) Rent the Runway

Jeremy Johnson, Ian Carnevale, Christina Sass, and Iyinoluwa Aboyeji cofounders Andela

Jim Bankoff CEO Vox

Joe Marchese, David Levy, and Brandon Mills cofounders true[x]

John Foley, Tom Cortese, Yony Feng, and Graham Stanton cofounder/CEO (Foley), cofounders (others) Peloton

Jon Steinberg CEO (Daily Mail), board member (Truffle Pig) Daily Mail North America, Truffle Pig

Jonah Peretti cofounder/CEO BuzzFeed

Josh Mohrer New York general manager Uber

Justin McLeod founder/CEO Hinge

Karlie Kloss model/student/entrepreneur Kode with Karlie

Ken Lerer, Eric Hippeau, and Brian Bedol cofounders NowThis

Kim Posnett co-head of internet investment-banking team Goldman Sachs

Lesley Eccles, Tom Griffiths, Nigel Eccles, Rob Jones, and Chris Stafford cofounders FanDuel

Lisa Falzone cofounder/CEO Revel Systems

Liz Wessel and JJ Fliegelman cofounder/CEO (Wessel), cofounder/CTO WayUp

Lowell McAdam CEO Verizon

Marc Lore, Mike Hanrahan, and Nathan Faust founder/CEO (Lore), cofounder/CTO (Hanrahan), cofounder/COO (Faust) Jet.com

Marcela Sapone and Jessica Beck cofounder/CEO (Sapone), cofounder/COO (Beck) Alfred

Mario Schlosser, Josh Kushner, and Kevin Nazemi cofounder/CEO (Schlosser), cofounders (Kushner and Nazemi) Oscar

Matt Burton, Jonathan Kelfer, Angela Ceresnie, and David Snitkof cofounders Orchard Platform

Matt Salzberg, Matthew Wadiak, and Ilia Papas cofounder/CEO (Salzberg), cofounder/COO (Wadiak), cofounder/CTO Papas) Blue Apron

Melissa McCreery, Kathryn Minshew, and Alexandra Cavoulacos cofounder/editor-in-chief (McCreery), cofounder/CEO (Minshew), cofounder/COO (Cavoulacos) The Muse

Michael Jaconi, Siddhartha Dabral, Stephen Milbank, Tanner Hackett, Chris Maddern, and Mike Dudas cofounders Button

Mike Bloomberg CEO Bloomberg

Morgan Hermand-Waiche founder/CEO AdoreMe

Nat Turner and Zach Weinberg cofounders Flatiron Health

Nicholas Chirls and Alex Lines partners/cofounders Notation Capital

Nick Denton founder/managing editor Gawker

Oscar Salazar angel investor and advisor

Payal Kadakia and Mary Biggins cofounder/CEO (Kadakia), cofounder (Biggins) ClassPass

Philip Krim, Jeff Chapin, Luke Sherwin, Gabe Flateman, Neil Parikh cofounders Casper

Phillippe von Borries and Justin Stefano cofounders Refinery29

Ragy Thomas founder/CEO Sprinklr

Reham Fagiri and Kalam Dennis cofounders AptDeco

Rishi Malhotra, Vinodh Bhat, and Paramdeep Singh cofounder/CEO (Malhotra), cofounder/president/CSO (Bhat), cofounder/executive chairman (Singh) Saavn

Rob Wiesenthal and Steve Martocci cofounders Blade

Robert Reffkin and Ori Allon founder/CEO (Reffkin), founder/chairman (Allon) Compass

Rus Yusupov and Jason Toff Cofounder (Yusupov), general manager (Toff) Vine

Saagar Govil chairman/CEO Cemtrex

Scott Belsky vice president of products-community at Adobe and head of Behance Adobe

Scott DeLong founder/chief strategy officer ViralNova

Sean Mills and Peter Hamby head of original content (Mills), head of news (Hamby) Snapchat

Seth Melnick New York City market manager Lyft

Shana Fisher managing partner High Line Venture Partners

Taylor Swift music artist

Tim Armstrong CEO AOL

Umang Dua, Oisin Hanrahan, Ignacio Leonhardt, and Weina Scott cofounders Handy

