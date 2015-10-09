We recently released our annual Silicon Alley 100 list — a ranking of the coolest, most inspiring people in the New York tech industry. We ranked our list based on who in NYC tech has done the coolest stuff this year.
We’ve included them all below in alphabetical order, but be sure to check out the full list to find out more about these amazing individuals in detail.
2015 Silicon Alley 100: A-Z
Adam Enbar and Avi Flombaum president (Enbar), dean (Flombaum) Flatiron School
Adam Neumann and Miguel McKelvey cofounder/CEO (Neumann), CCO (McKelvey) WeWork
Adam Sager, Chris Rill, and Jon Troutman cofounders Canary
Adam Singolda founder/CEO Taboola
Adi Sideman CEO YouNow
Alan Tisch, Octavian Costache, David Tisch, and Ara Katz cofounders Spring
Alanna Gregory founder/CEO Vive
Alex Chung cofounder/CEO Giphy
Alex Zhardanovsky and Joe Speiser cofounders LittleThings
Alexa Von Tobel founder/CEO Learnvest
Alexandra Keating cofounder/CEO DWNLD
Allon Bloch, Elie Wurtman, Kevin Westfall, and Marshall Chesrown CEO (Bloch), cofounders (others) Vroom
Andy Dunn founder/CEO Bonobos
Andy Mitchell director of news and global media partnerships Facebook
Arianna Huffington and Jared Grusd cofounder and editor-in-chief (Huffington), CEO (Grusd) The Huffington Post
Barry Diller and Sam Yagan chairman/senior executive (Diller), Match Group CEO (Yagan) IAC
Ben Barokas, JP Carlucci, Matt Adkisson, Brian Kane, Geir Magnusson, and Jeroen Seghers cofounders Sourcepoint
Ben McKean and Gregory Struck cofounder/CEO (McKean), cofounder/COO (Struck) Hungryroot
Ben Uretsky, Moisey Uretsky, Alex Hartman, Mitch Wainer, and Jeff Car cofounders DigitalOcean
Bill de Blasio and Fred Wilson mayor of New York City (de Blasio), cofounder of Union Square Ventures Computer Science for All
Bill Trenchard, Chris Fralic, Howard Morgan, Josh Kopelman, Phin Barnes, Rob Hayes, and Wiley Cerilli venture capitalists First Round Capital
Brad Hargreaves founder/CEO Common
Brian O’Kelley and Michael Rubenstein founder/CEO (O’Kelley), CTO (Rubenstein) AppNexus
Bryan Goldberg and Kate Ward editor-in-chief (Ward), founder/CEO (Goldberg) Bustle
Casey Neistat founder/YouTube star Beme
Chad Dickerson CEO Etsy
Chris Altchek and Jake Horowitz cofounder/CEO (Altchek), cofounder (Horowitz) Mic
Cian Cotter, Deven Parekh, Euan Menzies, Hilary Gosher, Jeff Horing, Jeff Lieberman, Michael Triplett, Nikitas Koutoupes, Peter Sobiloff, Richard Wells, and Ryan Hinkle managing directors Insight Venture Partners
Cyrus Massoumi, Nick Ganju, and Oliver Kharraz cofounder/CEO (Massoumi), cofounder (Ganju), cofounder/president (Kharraz) ZocDoc
Dan Doctoroff CEO Footpath
Dan Reich, Scott Britton, and Greg Ratner cofounder/CEO (Reich), cofounder/director of sales and growth (Britton), cofounder/VP of tech (Ratner) Troops
Dan Teran and Saman Rahmanian cofounders Managed by Q
Danielle Weisberg and Carly Zakin cofounders TheSkimm
Darren Lachtman and Rob Fishman cofounders Niche
David Arabov, Jonathan Francis, and Gerald Adams cofounder/president (Arabov), cofounder/COO (Francis), cofounder/CEO (Adams) Elite Daily
David Gilboa and Neil Blumenthal cofounders/co-CEOs Warby Parker
David Haber and Peyton Sherwood cofounder/CEO (Haber), cofounder/CTO (Sherwood) Bond Street
David Nemetz, Michael Schaefermeyer, Steve Marshall, Winton Welsh, and John Degner cofounders Inverse
Daymond John and Barbara Corcoran investors “Shark Tank”
Dennis Crowley and Steve Rosenblatt cofounder and CEO (Crowley), CRO (Rosenblatt) Foursquare
Dev Ittycheria, Elliot Horowitz, and Michael Gordon president/CEO (Ittycheria), cofounder/CEO (Horowitz), CFO (Gordon) MongoDB
Elizabeth Cutler and Julie Rice cofounder/CEO (Cutler), cofounder (Rice) SoulCycle
Evan Beard and Kendall Dabaghi cofounder/CEO (Beard), cofounder/president (Dabaghi) A Plus
Fritz Lanman angel investor and entrepreneur
Gerald Camp and Naveen Selvadurai founders Expa
Ginni Rometty CEO IBM
Howard Lerman cofounder/CEO (Yext), cofounder/chairman (Confide) Yext, Confide
Jack Groetzinger and Russell D’Souza cofounders SeatGeek
James Murdoch CEO 21st Century Fox
Jared Hecht and Rohan Deshpande cofounder/CEO (Hecht), cofounder/CTO (Deshpande) Fundera
Jeff Atwood and Joel Spolsky cofounder (Atwood), cofounder/CEO (Spolsky) Stack Exchange
Jeff Kinsey and Ted Bailey cofounder/CTO (Kinsey), cofounder/CEO (Bailey) Dataminr
Jeffrey Raider and Andy Katz-Mayfield cofounders/co-CEOs Harry’s
Jennifer Fleiss and Jennifer Hyman cofounder/head of business development (Fleiss), cofounder/CEO (Hyman) Rent the Runway
Jeremy Johnson, Ian Carnevale, Christina Sass, and Iyinoluwa Aboyeji cofounders Andela
Jim Bankoff CEO Vox
Joe Marchese, David Levy, and Brandon Mills cofounders true[x]
John Foley, Tom Cortese, Yony Feng, and Graham Stanton cofounder/CEO (Foley), cofounders (others) Peloton
Jon Steinberg CEO (Daily Mail), board member (Truffle Pig) Daily Mail North America, Truffle Pig
Jonah Peretti cofounder/CEO BuzzFeed
Josh Mohrer New York general manager Uber
Justin McLeod founder/CEO Hinge
Karlie Kloss model/student/entrepreneur Kode with Karlie
Ken Lerer, Eric Hippeau, and Brian Bedol cofounders NowThis
Kim Posnett co-head of internet investment-banking team Goldman Sachs
Lesley Eccles, Tom Griffiths, Nigel Eccles, Rob Jones, and Chris Stafford cofounders FanDuel
Lisa Falzone cofounder/CEO Revel Systems
Liz Wessel and JJ Fliegelman cofounder/CEO (Wessel), cofounder/CTO WayUp
Lowell McAdam CEO Verizon
Marc Lore, Mike Hanrahan, and Nathan Faust founder/CEO (Lore), cofounder/CTO (Hanrahan), cofounder/COO (Faust) Jet.com
Marcela Sapone and Jessica Beck cofounder/CEO (Sapone), cofounder/COO (Beck) Alfred
Mario Schlosser, Josh Kushner, and Kevin Nazemi cofounder/CEO (Schlosser), cofounders (Kushner and Nazemi) Oscar
Matt Burton, Jonathan Kelfer, Angela Ceresnie, and David Snitkof cofounders Orchard Platform
Matt Salzberg, Matthew Wadiak, and Ilia Papas cofounder/CEO (Salzberg), cofounder/COO (Wadiak), cofounder/CTO Papas) Blue Apron
Melissa McCreery, Kathryn Minshew, and Alexandra Cavoulacos cofounder/editor-in-chief (McCreery), cofounder/CEO (Minshew), cofounder/COO (Cavoulacos) The Muse
Michael Jaconi, Siddhartha Dabral, Stephen Milbank, Tanner Hackett, Chris Maddern, and Mike Dudas cofounders Button
Mike Bloomberg CEO Bloomberg
Morgan Hermand-Waiche founder/CEO AdoreMe
Nat Turner and Zach Weinberg cofounders Flatiron Health
Nicholas Chirls and Alex Lines partners/cofounders Notation Capital
Nick Denton founder/managing editor Gawker
Oscar Salazar angel investor and advisor
Payal Kadakia and Mary Biggins cofounder/CEO (Kadakia), cofounder (Biggins) ClassPass
Philip Krim, Jeff Chapin, Luke Sherwin, Gabe Flateman, Neil Parikh cofounders Casper
Phillippe von Borries and Justin Stefano cofounders Refinery29
Ragy Thomas founder/CEO Sprinklr
Reham Fagiri and Kalam Dennis cofounders AptDeco
Rishi Malhotra, Vinodh Bhat, and Paramdeep Singh cofounder/CEO (Malhotra), cofounder/president/CSO (Bhat), cofounder/executive chairman (Singh) Saavn
Rob Wiesenthal and Steve Martocci cofounders Blade
Robert Reffkin and Ori Allon founder/CEO (Reffkin), founder/chairman (Allon) Compass
Rus Yusupov and Jason Toff Cofounder (Yusupov), general manager (Toff) Vine
Saagar Govil chairman/CEO Cemtrex
Scott Belsky vice president of products-community at Adobe and head of Behance Adobe
Scott DeLong founder/chief strategy officer ViralNova
Sean Mills and Peter Hamby head of original content (Mills), head of news (Hamby) Snapchat
Seth Melnick New York City market manager Lyft
Shana Fisher managing partner High Line Venture Partners
Taylor Swift music artist
Tim Armstrong CEO AOL
Umang Dua, Oisin Hanrahan, Ignacio Leonhardt, and Weina Scott cofounders Handy
