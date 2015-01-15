'Transformers' Leads Razzie Nominations For Worst Movie Of The Year

Paramount Pictures ‘Transformers: Age Of Extinction’ has several ‘nominations.’

This year’s Razzies nominations were announced Wednesday.

The Razzies “honour” the worst films of the past year in Hollywood, and have been doing so since 1980.

Leading the way with the most nominations is “Transformers: Age Of Extinction” with 7 nods including Worst Picture and Worst Director. “Kirk Cameron’s Saving Christmas” follows with 6 nominations, including “Kirk Cameron & His Ego” for worst screen combo.

Others nominees include respected actors like Melissa McCarthy and Nicolas Cage for the maligned “Tammy” and “Left Behind,” respectively, as well as Oscar winner Charlize Theron. Frequent nominee Adam Sandler is nominated once again for his performance in “Blended.” Cameron Diaz has several nominations, for “Annie,” “Sex Tape,” and “The Other Woman.”

This is also the first year where the Razzies will feature the Razzie Redeemer award, which honours previous Razzie winners who have gone on to achieve critical adulation.

The “winners” will be announcd on Sat. Feb. 21 at 8 p.m. in a “ceremony” at the Montalban Theatre in Hollywood.

Below is the complete list of nominees.

Worst Picture

“Transformers: Age Of Extinction”

“Kirk Cameron’s Saving Chirstmas”

“Left Behind”

“Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles”

“The Legend Of Hercules”

Worst Actor

Kirk Cameron,”Kirk Cameron’s Saving Christmas”

Nicolas Cage, “Left Behind”

Kellan Lutz, “The Legend Of Hercules”

Seth MacFarlane, “A Million Ways To Die In The West”

Adam Sandler, “Blended”

‘A Million Ways To Die In The West’ Seth MacFarlane and Charlize Theron starred in the maligned ‘A Million Ways To Die In The West.’

Worst Actress

Drew Barrymore, “Blended”

Cameron Diaz, “The Other Woman” and “Sex Tape”

Melissa McCarthy, “Tammy”

Charlize Theron, “A Million Ways To Die In This West”

Gaia Weiss, “The Legend Of Hercules”

Worst Supporting Actor

Mel Gibson “The Expendables 3”

Kelsey Grammer, “The Expendables 3,” “Legends Of Oz: Dorothy’s Return,” “Think Like A Man,” “Transformers: Age Of Extinction”

Shaquille O’Neill, “Blended”

Arnold Schwarzenegger, “The Expendables 3”

Kiefer Sutherland, “Pompeii”

Worst Supporting Actress



Cameron Diaz, “Annie”

Megan Fox, “Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles”

Nicola Peltz, “Transformers: Age Of Extinction”

Susan Sarandon, “Tammy”

Bridget Ridenour (nee Cameron), “Kirk Cameron’s Saving Christmas”

Sony Pictures/Annie trailer Cameron Diaz was nominated for the ‘Annie’ remake.

Worst Director

Michael Bay, “Transformers: Age Of Extinction”

Darren Doane, “Kirk Cameron’s Saving Christmas”

Renny Harlin, “The Legend Of Hercules”

Jonathan Liebesman, “Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles”

Seth MacFarlane, “A Million Ways To Die In The West”

TMNT trailer ‘Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles’ was one of the worst films this year.

Worst Remake, Sequel, Or Rip-Off

“Annie”

“The Legend Of Hercules”

“Atlas Shugged 3: Who Is John Galt?”

“Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles”

“Transformers: Age Of Extinction”

Worst Screen Combo

Any Two Robots, Actors, Or Robotic Actors, “Transformers: Age Of Extinction”

Kirk Cameron & His Ego, “Kirk Cameron’s Saving Christmas”

Cameron Diaz & Jason Segel, “Sex Tape”

Kellen Lutz & His Abs, His Pecs, Or His Glutes, “The Legend Of Hercules.”

Seth MacFarlane & Charlize Theron, “A Million Ways To Die In The West”

Worst Screenplay

Darren Doane & Cheston Hervey, “Kirk Cameron’s Saving Christmas”

Paul LaLonde & John Patus, “Left Behind”

Kate Angelo, Jason Segel & Nicholas Stoller, “Sex Tape”

Ehren Kruger, “Transformers: Age Of Extinction”

Evan Daugherty, Andre Nemec & Josh Applebaum, “Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles”

Redeemer Award

Ben Affleck, from winning a Razzie for “Gigli” to being respected for “Argo” and “Gone Girl”

Jennifer Aniston, from having 4 Razzie nominations to her SAG nomination for “Cake”

Mike Meyers, from winning a Razzie for “Love Guru” to achieving critical praise for “Supermensch”

Keanu Reeves, from 6 Razzie nominations to critical acclaim for “John Wick”

Kristen Stewart, from winning 6 Razzies for “Twilight” to the acclaimed art-house movie “Camp X-Ray”

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.