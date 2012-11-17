The Next Prius Could Be Faster And A Lot More Efficient

The 2013 Prius c.

Photo: Courtesy Toyota

The next Toyota Prius will be faster, lighter, and much more fuel-efficient than current models, according to Auto Express.The British car site reports it spoke with a Toyota engineer, who revealed the 2015 version of the hybrid will get more than 90 miles per gallon.



According to Green Car Reports, that number is based on Imperial gallons and a European test cycle, and will translate to about 60 mpg by American standards.

The 2012 Prius gets an EPA-rated 51 mpg in the city, and 48 mpg on the highway.

The engineer said the upcoming Prius will be 155 pounds lighter, and have a new shape designed to improve aerodynamics. (Auto Express has a rendering that looks radically different from the current model.)

Auto Express also predicts four-wheel drive, which Green Car Reports dismisses: “We might believe it for the Prius V wagon, but there’s never been an AWD Prius and we wouldn’t expect one unless or until Toyota decides to build a Prius-branded crossover utility vehicle.”

It is likely Toyota will debut the fourth-generation Prius at the North American International Auto Show in Detroit in January 2014.

