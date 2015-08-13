Stunning pictures from the Perseid meteor shower

The annual Perseid meteor shower peaked on August 12 and 13 in Europe as earth passed through a stream of debris from the comet Swift-Tuttle.

During the Perseids, as many as 100 meteors each hour enter earth’s atmosphere at 100,000 mph and then burn up at a safe distance.

Stargazers with a clear view of the night sky captured beautiful pictures from the celestial show.

Did you snap great photos of the meteor shower?

