The 32 Best Prospects In The 2015 NFL Draft

The 2015 NFL Draft is more than six months away, but fans of the Raiders, Jets, and Buccaneers are already looking forward to it.
The 2015 Draft has two marquee quarterbacks at the top and a ton of quality defensive linemen.
Using the current big boards of six NFL draft experts, we came up with an expert consensus list of the 32 best players in the 2015 Draft.
The experts: Mel Kiper Jr. (ESPN), Todd McShay (ESPN), Rob Rang (CBS Sports), Matt Miller (Bleacher Report), Chris Burke (SI), and Charlie Campbell (Walter Football).
Average rank: 2.3
Top-32's: 6 out of 6
Highest rank: 1st
Lowest rank: 6th
One thing to know: The worst thing NFL scouts have said about him is he's 'too nice.'
Average rank: 2.3
Top-32's: 6 out of 6
Highest rank: 1st
Lowest rank: 4th
One thing to know: He's drawing comparisons to Ndamukong Suh.
Average rank: 3.2
Top-32's: 6 out of 6
Highest rank: 2nd
Lowest rank: 5th
One thing to know: He might be the most freakish athlete in the draft, and its best pass rusher.
Average rank: 5.7
Top-32's: 6 out of 6
Highest rank: 1st
Lowest rank: 10th
One thing to know: Experts have a divided opinion on Winston, and not just because of his off-field issues. Some think he should come back to school for another year, though that seems unlikely.
Average rank: 5.8
Top-32's: 6 out of 6
Highest rank: 2nd
Lowest rank: 9th
One thing to know: He's the hottest running back prospect since Trent Richardson. But with the decline of the running back position, he may slip out of the top 10.
Average rank: 7.0
Top-32's: 6 out of 6
Highest rank: 3rd
Lowest rank: 15th
One thing to know: One NFL Network scout called him a cross between A.J. Green and Jordy Nelson, which is about as high of praise as you can get.
Average rank: 9.2
Top-32's: 6 out of 6
Highest rank: 5th
Lowest rank: 18th
One thing to know: Some think he has a chance to go No. 1 overall. Offensive tackles are a prized asset in the modern NFL, and Scherff appears to be trending in the right direction.
Average rank: 10.8
Top-32's: 6 out of 6
Highest rank: 4th
Lowest rank: 18th
One thing to know: He has come out of relative obscurity and broken the Missouri sack record set by Aldon Smith and Michael Sam.
Average rank: 12.5
Top-32's: 6 out of 6
Highest rank: 6th
Lowest rank: 18th
One thing to know: Beasley was a trendy prospect at this time last year before ultimately deciding to stay in school.
Average rank: 17.6
Top-32's: 6 out of 6
Highest rank: 9th
Lowest rank: 23rd
One thing to know: He could have turned pro last year, but now he's earning rave reviews from his coaches and might go higher than he would have in 2014.
Average rank: 21.2
Top-32's: 6 out of 6
Highest rank: 15th
Lowest rank: 28th
One thing to know: He's one of the best characters in the draft. He's 340 pounds, studies anthropology, and teaches a freshman orientation class.
Average rank: 14.8
Top-32's: 5 out of 6
Highest rank: 11th
Lowest rank: Unranked
One thing to know: There is some question about what position he'll play, which is either a good thing or a bad thing.
Average rank: 19.2
Top-32's: 5 out of 6
Highest rank: 11th
Lowest rank: Unranked
One thing to know: He has played just as much running back as he has linebacker this year.
Average rank: 21.2
Top-32's: 5 out of 6
Highest rank: 14th
Lowest rank: Unranked
One thing to know: He just got kicked off the team, which can't help things.
Average rank: 24.6
Top-32's: 5 out of 6
Highest rank: 19th
Lowest rank: Unranked
One thing to know: Like Kelvin Benjamin in last year's draft, Strong's strength is making insane catches.
Average rank: 16.3
Top-32's: 4 out of 6
Highest rank: 10th
Lowest rank: Unranked
One thing to know: He came out of nowhere as a redshirt freshman in 2013. He looks like the prototypical 3-4 outside linebacker.
Average rank: 18.5
Top-32's: 4 out of 6
Highest rank: 13th
Lowest rank: Unranked
One thing to know: He has had a nightmare season, but considering the mess at Michigan it probably won't hurt him too much.
Average rank: 21.5
Top-32's: 4 out of 6
Highest rank: 16th
Lowest rank: Unranked
One thing to know: He's going to blow people away at the combine. He reportedly ran a 4.2-second 40-yard-dash at Michigan State.
Average rank: 25.3
Top-32's: 4 out of 6
Highest rank: 21st
Lowest rank: Unranked
One thing to know: He scored three defensive touchdowns for MSU in 2013.
Average rank: 25.8
Top-32's: 4 out of 6
Highest rank: 19th
Lowest rank: Unranked
One thing to know: He has been one of the most highly ranked prospects since high school, and now he's starting to show why.
Average rank: 27.5
Top-32's: 4 out of 6
Highest rank: 23rd
Lowest rank: Unranked
One thing to know: He's the best player on an MSU defence that's ranked 6th in the country.
Average rank: 14.3
Top-32's: 3 out of 6
Highest rank: 10th
Lowest rank: Unranked
One thing to know: Three experts don't have him in their top-32 after he got hurt against Utah.
Average rank: 19.0
Top-32's: 3 out of 6
Highest rank: 16th
Lowest rank: Unranked
One thing to know: The senior has been on some terrible Kentucky teams, but thanks to him and others, things are starting to turn around in Lexington.
Business Insider Emails & Alerts
Site highlights each day to your inbox.
Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.