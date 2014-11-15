The 32 Best Prospects In The 2015 NFL Draft

AP Oregon’s Marcus Mariota is a top prospect.

The 2015 NFL Draft is more than six months away, but fans of the Raiders, Jets, and Buccaneers are already looking forward to it.

The 2015 Draft has two marquee quarterbacks at the top and a ton of quality defensive linemen.

Using the current big boards of six NFL draft experts, we came up with an expert consensus list of the 32 best players in the 2015 Draft.

The experts: Mel Kiper Jr. (ESPN), Todd McShay (ESPN), Rob Rang (CBS Sports), Matt Miller (Bleacher Report), Chris Burke (SI), and Charlie Campbell (Walter Football).

