The 32 Best Prospects In The 2015 NFL Draft

The 2015 NFL Draft is more than six months away, but fans of the Raiders, Jets, and Buccaneers are already looking forward to it.

The 2015 Draft has two marquee quarterbacks at the top and a ton of quality defensive linemen.

Using the current big boards of six NFL draft experts, we came up with an expert consensus list of the 32 best players in the 2015 Draft.

The experts: Mel Kiper Jr. (ESPN), Todd McShay (ESPN), Rob Rang (CBS Sports), Matt Miller (Bleacher Report), Chris Burke (SI), and Charlie Campbell (Walter Football).

1. Marcus Mariota, Oregon (quarterback)

Average rank: 2.3

Top-32's: 6 out of 6

Highest rank: 1st

Lowest rank: 6th

One thing to know: The worst thing NFL scouts have said about him is he's 'too nice.'

2. Leonard Williams, USC (defensive lineman)

Average rank: 2.3

Top-32's: 6 out of 6

Highest rank: 1st

Lowest rank: 4th

One thing to know: He's drawing comparisons to Ndamukong Suh.

3. Randy Gregory, Nebraska (defensive lineman)

Average rank: 3.2

Top-32's: 6 out of 6

Highest rank: 2nd

Lowest rank: 5th

One thing to know: He might be the most freakish athlete in the draft, and its best pass rusher.

4. Jameis Winston, Florida State (quarterback)

Average rank: 5.7

Top-32's: 6 out of 6

Highest rank: 1st

Lowest rank: 10th

One thing to know: Experts have a divided opinion on Winston, and not just because of his off-field issues. Some think he should come back to school for another year, though that seems unlikely.

5. Todd Gurley, running back (Georgia)

Average rank: 5.8

Top-32's: 6 out of 6

Highest rank: 2nd

Lowest rank: 9th

One thing to know: He's the hottest running back prospect since Trent Richardson. But with the decline of the running back position, he may slip out of the top 10.

6. Amari Cooper, Alabama (wide receiver)

Average rank: 7.0

Top-32's: 6 out of 6

Highest rank: 3rd

Lowest rank: 15th

One thing to know: One NFL Network scout called him a cross between A.J. Green and Jordy Nelson, which is about as high of praise as you can get.

7. Cedric Ogbuehi, Texas A&M (offensive lineman)

Average rank: 8.2

Top-32's: 6 out of 6

Highest rank: 5th

Lowest rank: 20th

One thing to know: Texas A&M has had top-10 picks in four-straight drafts. Ogbeuhi could make it five.

8. Brandon Scherff, Iowa (offensive lineman)

Average rank: 9.2

Top-32's: 6 out of 6

Highest rank: 5th

Lowest rank: 18th

One thing to know: Some think he has a chance to go No. 1 overall. Offensive tackles are a prized asset in the modern NFL, and Scherff appears to be trending in the right direction.

9. Landon Collins, safety (Alabama)

Average rank: 10.2

Top-32's: 6 out of 6

Highest rank: 8th

Lowest rank: 13th

One thing to know: Alabama has had a defensive back go in the first round in each of the last three drafts, to mixed results.

10. Shane Ray, Missouri (defensive lineman)

Average rank: 10.8

Top-32's: 6 out of 6

Highest rank: 4th

Lowest rank: 18th

One thing to know: He has come out of relative obscurity and broken the Missouri sack record set by Aldon Smith and Michael Sam.

11. Vic Beasley, Clemson (defensive lineman)

Average rank: 12.5

Top-32's: 6 out of 6

Highest rank: 6th

Lowest rank: 18th

One thing to know: Beasley was a trendy prospect at this time last year before ultimately deciding to stay in school.

12. Andrus Peat, Stanford (offensive lineman)

Average rank: 17.0

Top-32's: 6 out of 6

Highest rank: 8th

Lowest rank: 30th

One thing to know: Stanford's offensive has fallen apart this season. They're ranked 65th in the country. Will that hurt Peat's stock?

13. La'el Collins, LSU (offensive lineman)

Average rank: 17.6

Top-32's: 6 out of 6

Highest rank: 9th

Lowest rank: 23rd

One thing to know: He could have turned pro last year, but now he's earning rave reviews from his coaches and might go higher than he would have in 2014.

14. Kevin White, West Virginia (wide receiver)

Average rank: 19.0

Top-32's: 6 out of 6

Highest rank: 12th

Lowest rank: 24th

One thing to know: His stats are just silly. He has 91 catches and 1,200 yards in 10 games.

15. DeVante Parker, Louisville (wide receiver)

Average rank: 19.2

Top-32's: 6 out of 6

Highest rank: 13th

Lowest rank: 26th

One thing to know: A broken bone in his foot sidelined him for nearly half the season, and saw him get passed by other receivers like White and Cooper.

16. Danny Shelton, Washington (defensive lineman)

Average rank: 21.2

Top-32's: 6 out of 6

Highest rank: 15th

Lowest rank: 28th

One thing to know: He's one of the best characters in the draft. He's 340 pounds, studies anthropology, and teaches a freshman orientation class.

17. Dante Fowler Jr., Florida (defensive lineman)

Average rank: 14.8

Top-32's: 5 out of 6

Highest rank: 11th

Lowest rank: Unranked

One thing to know: There is some question about what position he'll play, which is either a good thing or a bad thing.

18. Melvin Gordon, Wisconsin (running back)

Average rank: 17.6

Top-32's: 5 out of 6

Highest rank: 7th

Lowest rank: Unranked

One thing to know: He's having an insane rushing season. He leads the nation with 1,500 rushing yards even though Wisconsin can't pass.

19. Shaq Thompson, Washington (linebacker)

Average rank: 19.2

Top-32's: 5 out of 6

Highest rank: 11th

Lowest rank: Unranked

One thing to know: He has played just as much running back as he has linebacker this year.

20. Marcus Peters, Washington (cornerback)

Average rank: 21.2

Top-32's: 5 out of 6

Highest rank: 14th

Lowest rank: Unranked

One thing to know: He just got kicked off the team, which can't help things.

21. Jaelen Strong, Arizona State (wide receiver)

Average rank: 24.6

Top-32's: 5 out of 6

Highest rank: 19th

Lowest rank: Unranked

One thing to know: Like Kelvin Benjamin in last year's draft, Strong's strength is making insane catches.

22. Shawn Oakman, Baylor (defensive lineman)

Average rank: 12.5

Top-32's: 4 out of 6

Highest rank: 8th

Lowest rank: Unranked

One thing to know: He's the most polarising player in the draft. At 6'9', he'd be a nightmare for opposing quarterbacks.

23. Leonard Floyd, Georgia (linebacker)

Average rank: 16.3

Top-32's: 4 out of 6

Highest rank: 10th

Lowest rank: Unranked

One thing to know: He came out of nowhere as a redshirt freshman in 2013. He looks like the prototypical 3-4 outside linebacker.

24. Devin Funchess, Michigan (wide receiver)

Average rank: 18.5

Top-32's: 4 out of 6

Highest rank: 13th

Lowest rank: Unranked

One thing to know: He has had a nightmare season, but considering the mess at Michigan it probably won't hurt him too much.

25. Trae Waynes, Michigan State (cornerback)

Average rank: 21.5

Top-32's: 4 out of 6

Highest rank: 16th

Lowest rank: Unranked

One thing to know: He's going to blow people away at the combine. He reportedly ran a 4.2-second 40-yard-dash at Michigan State.

26. Shilique Calhoun, Michigan State (defensive lineman)

Average rank: 25.3

Top-32's: 4 out of 6

Highest rank: 21st

Lowest rank: Unranked

One thing to know: He scored three defensive touchdowns for MSU in 2013.

27. Eddie Goldman, Florida State (defensive lineman)

Average rank: 25.8

Top-32's: 4 out of 6

Highest rank: 19th

Lowest rank: Unranked

One thing to know: He has been one of the most highly ranked prospects since high school, and now he's starting to show why.

28. Benardrick McKinney, Mississippi State (linebacker)

Average rank: 27.5

Top-32's: 4 out of 6

Highest rank: 23rd

Lowest rank: Unranked

One thing to know: He's the best player on an MSU defence that's ranked 6th in the country.

29. Ifo Ekpre-Olomu, Oregon (cornerback)

Average rank: 14.3

Top-32's: 3 out of 6

Highest rank: 10th

Lowest rank: Unranked

One thing to know: Three experts don't have him in their top-32 after he got hurt against Utah.

30. Alvin Dupree, Kentucky (linebacker)

Average rank: 19.0

Top-32's: 3 out of 6

Highest rank: 16th

Lowest rank: Unranked

One thing to know: The senior has been on some terrible Kentucky teams, but thanks to him and others, things are starting to turn around in Lexington.

31. P.J. Williams, Florida State (cornerback)

Average rank: 25.7

Top-32's: 3 out of 6

Highest rank: 23rd

Lowest rank: Unranked

One thing to know: Williams, along with the rest of the FSU defence, is having a quiet year after blowing people away last year.

32. Ameer Abdullah, Nebraska (running back)

Average rank: 29.0

Top-32's: 3 out of 6

Highest rank: 25th

Lowest rank: Unranked

One thing to know: He's single-handedly keeping Nebraska in the Big 10 title race.

