Here's The New 'Bad Lip Readings' For The 2014-15 NFL Season

The “Bad Lip Reading” videos have become viral hits over the years with hilarious voice-overs for sports, movies, and politics.

The 2014-15 NFL season of Bad Lip Reading has been released, and it’s another great instalment .

Several players make repeated appearances such as Dez Bryant, whose habit of shouting on the field creates some hilarious moments. Cam Newton and Tony Both also make several appearances.

Watch the entire video below:

