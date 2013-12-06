Here's The Perfectly Sparse Interior Of The All-New Ford Mustang [PHOTOS]

Alex Davies / Business Insider The fastback version of the 2015 Mustang looks great in profile.

Ford officially unveiled the 2015 Mustang GT today, and after taking the chance to see it in person, we’re impressed.

The latest incarnation of the original pony car comes as a convertible and a fastback, and with three engine options: a 5.0-liter V8, a 3.7-liter V6, and Ford’s 2.3-liter, four cylinder EcoBoost engine.

The outside is a grab bag of sharp lines that look pretty good together. Dave Pericak, chief engineer for the Mustang, said there’s “a lot going on,” but argued the lines and details are “harmonious.”

In contrast, Ford has kept the interior simple, almost sparse. That’s a good thing, because this is a driver’s car, and there’s no need for much besides seats, a steering wheel, pedals, and a shifter.

At a reveal event in New York today, Ford showed off the convertible with a manual transmission (the automatic will come standard with shifter paddles).

There aren’t too many buttons. That’s always a good thing.

Ford didn’t go for the electric parking brake.

The push button start/stop is a standard feature. The four toggles next to it control the Mustang’s drive mode. Choices include normal, track, and snow/wet. Cooled and heated seats are a nice feature, and the extra warmth should let drivers keep the top down in chillier weather.

This is the 50th anniversary of the Mustang, so Ford added a reminder.

This is a two-door car, so we didn’t expect a big backseat.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.