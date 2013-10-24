This Is The Futuristic Control Pad That Comes In The 2015 Mercedes C-Class

Alex Davies

Today, Mercedes-Benz unveiled the interior of the 2015 C-Class sedan, and jumped ahead of the race to replace sensible buttons with technology worthy of a spaceship.

The top bit is a touchpad that will be controlled by finger gestures like those for a smartphone. It offers haptic feedback (vibrations) to make it easier to change the radio station without looking (because you’re driving).

Tucked underneath the pad is a knob that controls radio, multimedia, Bluetooth-connected phones, and “all other vehicle controls,” Mercedes says.

We’re not sure if we like it; it’s too new. Take a look:

2015 Mercedes-benz C-Class interiorDaimler AG

The C-Class has pulled ahead in the race to get rid of buttons, but the competition isn’t far off. Lexus put this terrible, Ouija board-like system in most of its 2013 cars:

Lexus RX 350 F-Sport SUVAlex Davies / Business Insider

Cadillac’s CUE system is nearly free of buttons. The ones around the touchscreen sense your finger; they don’t depress when you push them.

2014 Cadillac CTS-V sedan CUEAlex Davies / Business Insider

All that makes us love the old-school style controls Spyker puts in its cars. Here’s the interior of the B6 Venator concept, which made its debut at the Geneva Motor Show in March.

Spyker b6 venator gear shiftSpyker

Here’s a full view of the swanky 2015 C-Class interior:

2015 Mercedes-benz C-Class interior steering wheelDaimler AG

