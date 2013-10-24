This Is The Futuristic Control Pad That Comes In The 2015 Mercedes C-Class

Today, Mercedes-Benz unveiled the interior of the 2015 C-Class sedan, and jumped ahead of the race to replace sensible buttons with technology worthy of a spaceship.

The top bit is a touchpad that will be controlled by finger gestures like those for a smartphone. It offers haptic feedback (vibrations) to make it easier to change the radio station without looking (because you’re driving).

Tucked underneath the pad is a knob that controls radio, multimedia, Bluetooth-connected phones, and “all other vehicle controls,” Mercedes says.

We’re not sure if we like it; it’s too new. Take a look:

The C-Class has pulled ahead in the race to get rid of buttons, but the competition isn’t far off. Lexus put this terrible, Ouija board-like system in most of its 2013 cars:

Cadillac’s CUE system is nearly free of buttons. The ones around the touchscreen sense your finger; they don’t depress when you push them.

All that makes us love the old-school style controls Spyker puts in its cars. Here’s the interior of the B6 Venator concept, which made its debut at the Geneva Motor Show in March.

Here’s a full view of the swanky 2015 C-Class interior:

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.