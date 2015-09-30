Meet the 24 MacArthur 'geniuses' who were each awarded $625,000 to change the world

John D. & Catherine T. MacArthur Foundation Matthew Desmond examines the financial and sociological impact of eviction on urban renters.

The MacArthur Foundation grant is one of the most prestigious, and most lucrative, awards in the country.

Started in 1981 by philanthropists John and Catherine MacArthur, the Fellows Program awards an unrestricted $US625,000 fellowship to individuals devoted to creative, humanitarian, and intellectual pursuits. These are people researching new treatments to illnesses, exploring controversial issues like racism and climate change, and defending marginalized populations through art, science, and more.

In short, they’re an incredible group of innovators and creatives out to change the world.

Scroll down to meet this year’s 24 MacArthur fellows.

