The 23 most beautiful iPhone photos of the year

Jesse Alkire Jesse Alkire from Chicago came first in the News/Events category.

You don’t need fancy camera equipment to take captivating photographs.

The winners of the 8th annual iPhone Photography Awards (IPPAWARDS) submitted images taken using just their iPhone, iPod or iPad camera, and could only use an iOS app to edit it.

This year, thousands of photographers from 120 different countries took part, and judges eventually whittled the entries down to three photographers of the year, winners in 19 different categories, and an “others” category.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.