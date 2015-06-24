The 23 most beautiful iPhone photos of the year

Lucy England
Jesse Alkire News/Events Chicago US iphone awards 2015Jesse AlkireJesse Alkire from Chicago came first in the News/Events category.

You don’t need fancy camera equipment to take captivating photographs.

The winners of the 8th annual iPhone Photography Awards (IPPAWARDS) submitted images taken using just their iPhone, iPod or iPad camera, and could only use an iOS app to edit it.

This year, thousands of photographers from 120 different countries took part, and judges eventually whittled the entries down to three photographers of the year, winners in 19 different categories, and an “others” category.

Photographer of the Year (1st Place): Michal Koralewski of Kozieglowy, Poland.

Photographer of the Year (2nd Place): David Craik of Surrey, UK

Photographer of the Year (3rd Place): Yvonne Lu from New York.

Best Abstract Photo: Ben Schuyler from Seattle.

Best Animal Photo: Sephi Bergerson from Goa, India.

Best Architecture Photo: Christian Frank from Stuttgart Germany.

Best Photo of Children: Jeremy Kern from Washington DC.

Best Photo of Flowers: Amy Paterson from Cape Town, South Africa.

Best Photo of Food: Xu Lin from Qing Dao City, China.

Best Landscape Photo: Chris Belcina of Cooper City, Florida.

Best Lifestyle Photo: Fabio Alvarez of Pichincha, Ecuador.

Best Nature Photo: Yvonne Naughton of La Conner, Washington.

Best Photo of News or Events: Jesse Alkire from Chicago.

Best Panorama Photo: Andre Malerba of Woodstock, Vermont

Best Photo of People: Song Han from Chengdu, China.

Best Portrait: Daniele Colombera, Los Angeles, California.

Best Photo of Seasons: Heather Goss of Grand Haven, Michigan.

Best Still Life Photo: Cindy Buske from Lynwood, Washington.

Best Sunset Photo: Robert Radesic from Pula, Croatia.

Best Travel Photo: Ahmed Saaed from Cairo, Egypt.

Best Photo of Trees: Ruairidh McGlynn of Edinburgh, Scotland.

Best Photo in the 'Others' Category: Jose Luis Saes Martinez of Valencia, Spain.

Now see:

'I saw a guy I knew with a 70-200 lens. I asked him if I could borrow the lens, and all I had to do was press the button,' Sony World Photography Award Winner Jaime Massieu said.

Now check out 15 breathtaking winners from the Sony World Photography Awards »

Business Insider Emails & Alerts

Site highlights each day to your inbox.

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.