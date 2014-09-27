Ford Loves Smoking Tires So Much It Created A Special Burnout Feature For The Mustang

Doing a burnout behind the wheel of a muscle car may be one of the most true-blue of American activities.

Ford adores a vast plume of incinerated rubber so much that the company has included a special feature to make it easier on the all-new 2015 Mustang GT. The feature — called “line lock” — freezes up the front brakes of the car while allowing the rear wheels to spin freely.

According to Ford engineers, line lock is designed to help Mustang owners heat up their rear tires so they can grab the asphalt better at drag strips. It’s awesomely useless in real life, but still one of the coolest features available in any high-performance cars. Bravo Ford!

Please enable JavaScript to watch this video.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.