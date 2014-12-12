The Up-And-Coming Food Trends For 2015

Megan Willett

International Food & Restaurant Consultants, Baum + Whiteman, have sent out their 2015 trend report.

In addition to hating on artisanal toast, Baum + Whiteman dispensed their advice to restaurants and hotels about what the new food trends will be next year. 

High on their list is all things tech — from ordering to apps. They also think Sriracha will be replaced by honey-centric sauces (like hot honey) while hummus will take the place of guacamole.

And apparently, 2015 is about to become the year of the insects.

At the end of the report, Baum + Whiteman lists the top buzzwords customers will see around restaurants in 2015. Check them out below.

  1. Pistachios 

  2. Pimm’s Cup

  3. Iced lattes, with and without alcohol

  4. Shaved ice desserts

  5. ‘Nduja

  6. Flavored salts

  7. Fermented food

  8. Savory ice creams and yogurts

  9. Bitter everything: bitter greens, bitter chocolate, bitter coffee

  10. More craft gin and whiskey producers  

  11. Jewish delis and “Jewish mash-ups”

  12. Insects inside protein bars

  13. Plant-based proteins

  14. Savory waffles and waffle sandwiches

  15. Matcha

  16. Spicy Ramen noodles

You can read the full trend report here.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts

Site highlights each day to your inbox.

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.