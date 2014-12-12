The Up-And-Coming Food Trends For 2015

International Food & Restaurant Consultants, Baum + Whiteman, have sent out their 2015 trend report.

In addition to hating on artisanal toast, Baum + Whiteman dispensed their advice to restaurants and hotels about what the new food trends will be next year.

High on their list is all things tech — from ordering to apps. They also think Sriracha will be replaced by honey-centric sauces (like hot honey) while hummus will take the place of guacamole.

And apparently, 2015 is about to become the year of the insects.

At the end of the report, Baum + Whiteman lists the top buzzwords customers will see around restaurants in 2015. Check them out below.

Pistachios Pimm’s Cup Iced lattes, with and without alcohol Shaved ice desserts ‘Nduja Flavored salts Fermented food Savory ice creams and yogurts Bitter everything: bitter greens, bitter chocolate, bitter coffee More craft gin and whiskey producers Jewish delis and “Jewish mash-ups” Insects inside protein bars Plant-based proteins Savory waffles and waffle sandwiches Matcha Spicy Ramen noodles

You can read the full trend report here.

