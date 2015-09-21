LIVE: Here are all the winners from the 2015 Emmy Awards

Mark Seliger/Fox 2015 Emmy Awards host Andy Samberg.

The 67th Primetime Emmy Awards are taking place on Sunday in Los Angeles with Andy Samberg as its host.

Below are the awards that are being presented during the telecast. We will be updating the winners of each category throughout the evening.

Supporting Actress, Limited Series or Movie

Regina King, “American Crime” ***WINNER

Sarah Paulson, “American Horror Story: Freak Show”

Angela Bassett, “American Horror Story: Freak Show”

Kathy Bates, “American Horror Story: Freak Show”

Mo’Nique, “Bessie”

Zoe Kazan, “Olive Kitteridge”

Writing For A Limited Series, Movie Or A Dramatic Special

John Ridley, “American Crime”

Dee Rees, Christopher Cleveland, Bettina Gilois, and Horton Foote, “Bessie”

Stephen Merchant, Gene Stupnitsky, and Lee Eisenberg, “Hello Ladies: The Movie”

Hugo Blick, “The Honorable Woman”

Jane Anderson, “Olive Kitteridge” ***WINNER

Peter Straughan, “Wolf Hall”

Reality-Competition Program

“The Amazing Race”

“Dancing with the Stars”

“Project Runway”

“So You Think You Can Dance”

“Top Chef”

“The Voice” ***WINNER

Actress in a Comedy Series

Edie Falco, “Nurse Jackie”

Lisa Kudrow, “The Comeback”

Julia Louis-Dreyfus, “Veep” ***WINNER

Amy Poehler, “Parks and Recreation”

Amy Schumer, “Inside Amy Schumer”

Lily Tomlin, “Grace and Frankie”

Actor in a Comedy Series

Anthony Anderson, “Black-ish”

Louis CK, “Louie”

Don Cheadle, “House of Llies”

Will Forte, “Last Man on Earth”

Matt LeBlanc, “Episodes”

William H. Macy, “Shameless”

Jeffrey Tambor, “Transparent” ***WINNER

Director For A Comedy Series

Phil Lord and Christopher Miller, “The Last Man On Earth”

Louis C.K., “Louie”

Mike Judge, “Silicon Valley”

Jill Soloway, “Transparent” ***WINNER

Armando Iannucci, “Veep”

Supporting Actor, Comedy Series

Andre Braugher, “Brooklyn Nine-Nine”

Adam Driver, “Girls”

Keegan-Michael Key, “Key & Peele”

Ty Burrell, “Modern Family”

Tituss Burgess, “Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt”

Tony Hale, “Veep” ***WINNER

Writing For A Comedy Series

David Crane and Jeffrey Klarik, “Episodes”

Will Forte, “The Last Man On Earth”

Louis C.K., “Louie”

Alec Berg, “Silicon Valley”

Jill Soloway, “Transparent”

Simon Blackwell, Armando Iannucci, and Tony Roche, “Veep” ***WINNER

Supporting Actress, Comedy Series

Mayim Bialik, “The Big Bang Theory”

Niecy Nash, “Getting On”

Julie Bowen, “Modern Family”

Allison Janney, “Mum” ***WINNER

Kate McKinnon, “Saturday Night Live”

Gaby Hoffmann, “Transparent”

Jane Krakowski, “Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt”

Anna Chlumsky, “Veep”

Director For A Limited Series, Movie, Or Dramatic Special

Ryan Murphy, “American Horror Story: Freak Show”

Dee Rees, “Bessie”

Hugo Blick, “The Honorable Woman”

Uli Edel, “Houdini”

Tom Shankland, “The Missing”

Lisa Cholodenko, “Olive Kitteridge”

Peter Kosminsky, “Wolf Hall”

Writing For A Variety Series

“The Colbert Report”

“The Daily Show With Jon Stewart”

“Inside Amy Schumer”

“Key & Peele”

“Last Week Tonight With John Oliver”

Directing For A Variety Series

James Hoskinson, “The Colbert Report”

Chuck O’Neil, “The Daily Show With Jon Stewart”

Amy Schumer and Ryan McFaul, “Inside Amy Schumer”

Jerry Foley, “Late Show With David Letterman”

Dave Diomedi, “The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon”

Writing For A Drama Series

Joshua Brand, “The Americans”

Gordon Smith, “Better Call Saul”

David Benioff and D.B. Weiss, “Game Of Thrones”

Semi Chellas and Matthew Weiner, “Mad Men”

Matthew Weiner, “Mad Men”

Directing For A Drama Series

Tim Van Patten, “Boardwalk Empire”

David Nutter, “Game Of Thrones”

Jeremy Podeswa, “Game Of Thrones”

Lesli Linka Glatter, “Homeland”

Steven Soderbergh, “The Knick”

Comedy Series

“Louie”

“Modern Family”

“Parks and Recreation”

“Silicon Valley”

“Transparent”

“The Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt”

“Veep”

Drama Series

“Better Call Saul”

“Downton Abbey”

“Game of Thrones”

“Homeland”

“House of Cards”

“Mad Men”

“Orange Is the New Black”

Actress in a Drama Series

Claire Danes, “Homeland”

Viola Davis, “How to Get Away with Murder”

Taraji P. Henson, “Empire”

Tatiana Maslany, “Orphan Black”

Elisabeth Moss, “Mad Men”

Robin Wright, “House of Cards”

Actor in a Drama Series

Kyle Chandler, “Bloodline”

Jon Hamm, “Mad Men”

Bob Odenkirk, “Better Call Saul”

Liev Schreiber, “Ray Donovan”

Kevin Spacey, “House of Cards”

Supporting Actress, Drama Series

Joanne Froggatt, “Downton Abbey”

Lena Headey, “Game of Thrones”

Emilia Clarke, “Game of Thrones”

Christine Baranski, “The Good Wife”

Christina Hendricks, “Mad Men”

Uzo Aduba, “Orange Is the New Black”

Supporting Actor, Drama Series

Jonathan Banks, “Better Call Saul”

Ben Mendelsohn, “Bloodline”

Jim Carter, “Downton Abbey”

Alan Cumming, “The Good Wife”

Michael Kelly, “House of Cards”

Limited Series or Movie

“American Crime”

“American Horror Story: Freak Show”

“Olive Kitteridge”

“The Honourable Woman”

“Wolf Hall”

Actress Limited Series or Movie

Maggie Gyllenhaal, “The Honourable Woman”

Felicity Huffman, “American Crime”

Jessica Lange, “American Horror Story: Freak Show”

Queen Latifah, “Bessie”

Frances McDormand, “Olive Kitteridge”

Emma Thompson, “Sweeney Todd”

Actor Limited Series or Movie

Adrien Brody, “Houdini”

Ricky Gervais, “Derek”

Timothy Hutton, “American Crime”

David Jenkins, “Olive Kitteridge”

David Oyelowo, “Nightingale”

Supporting Actor, Limited Series or Movie

Richard Cabral, “American Crime”

Denis O’Hare, “American Horror Story: Freak Show”

Finn Wittrock, “American Horror Story: Freak Show”

Michael Kenneth Williams, “Bessie”

Bill Murray, “Olive Kitteridge”

Damian Lewis, “Wolf Hall”

Variety Talk Series

“The Colbert Report”

“The Daily Show with Jon Stewart”

“Jimmy Kimmel Live”

“Last Week Tonight with John Oliver”

“The Late Show with David Letterman”

“The Tonight Show with Jimmy Fallon”

Variety Sketch Series

“Drunk History”

“Inside Amy Schumer”

“Key & Peele”

“Portlandia”

“Saturday Night Live”

Head to the Emmys website for the complete list of winners.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.