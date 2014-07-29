Dodge Could Be Building The Most Powerful Sedan Ever

For years, a horsepower war has been raging among the makers of sports sedans.

Premium brands like Bentley, Rolls-Royce, and Mercedes-Benz are the usual combatants. But while the current champ may be Mercedes’ 621 horsepower S65 AMG, if Road and Track’s reports are correct, that car’s reign will soon come to an end courtesy of an unlikely brand: Dodge.

Dodge will stuff its monumentally powerful 6.2 liter 707 hp supercharged Hemi Hellcat V8 into the company’s upcoming 2015 Charger sedan, which debuted at this year’s North American Auto show in Detroit.

According to R&T, this will make the Hellcat-powered Charger the most powerful sedan ever built. And although the Chrysler Group has not officially announced the vehicle configuration, the company did include a “2015 Dodge Charger 6.2L SC SRT” when it participated in a third-party engine rating test earlier this year with the Society of Automotive Engineers (SAE). While the SAE filing does not explicitly say “Hellcat,” the description of the specifications match the monster Hemi.

Hellcat fans can now ask which other Chrysler vehicles may get the motor. Disappointingly, one vehicle that will not receive it is Dodge’s own Viper supercar. The Viper’s sleek, sloping hood doesn’t allow for enough room in the engine compartment.

Obviously, there’s no word yet on official prices for the Hellcat-powered Charger. However, a similarly equipped 2015 Dodge Challenger will be priced around $US60,000 (the 2014 non-Hellcat version of the Charger SRT is listed at $US48,000).

In addition to the big S65 AMG, the Hellcat powered-Charger will leave Bentley’s 616 hp Flying Spur and Rolls-Royce’s 593 hp Ghost V-Specification in its wake. At just a quarter of the cost, the Hellcat Charger is unlikely to match the luxury, refinement and prestige of that high-priced trio. However, if you’re in the market for a four-door with a motor that can claim victory in the horsepower wars, get your deposit ready — and practice buckling up.

