BUSINESS LEADERS: Tell us why you're glued to your phone

When you’re involved in making business decisions for your company, you want to make sure they’re the right ones.

A lot of factors come into play. How do you do your research? Whose opinions and recommendations do you trust most? Does social media play a role at all?

Executives and managers, we’re looking to understand what matters most to you in making business decisions. With so much at stake, how do you decide what — and how — to decide? Click here to take our quick survey and let us know.

Thanks in advance for your candid responses.

Create your own user feedback survey

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.