Silicon Valley had its own version of the Oscars last night -- here's what it was like

Last night we attended the 8th annual Crunchies, an awards show in San Francisco sponsored by tech blogs TechCrunch and VentureBeat.

It’s kind of like the Oscars for tech companies — everybody gets dressed up and tries to get close to local tech celebrities, while startups compete for awards like “Fastest-Rising Startup” and “VC Of The Year.”

Like most awards shows, the Crunchies is about seeing and being seen as much as the awards themselves.

