Silicon Valley had its own version of the Oscars last night -- here's what it was like

Last night we attended the 8th annual Crunchies, an awards show in San Francisco sponsored by tech blogs TechCrunch and VentureBeat.
It’s kind of like the Oscars for tech companies — everybody gets dressed up and tries to get close to local tech celebrities, while startups compete for awards like “Fastest-Rising Startup” and “VC Of The Year.”
Like most awards shows, the Crunchies is about seeing and being seen as much as the awards themselves.
The Crunchies was at Davies symphony hall in downtown San Francisco. It's known for amazing acoustics.
There were plenty of protestors outside. These people were dressed up like pigs to make a point about wealth in Silicon Valley.
There were also protestors picketing the event. Most of them were angry about Uber not providing health insurance to its drivers.
There's Houston himself! A lot of the famous CEOs gathered up front to catch up before the event started.
Salesforce CEO Marc Benioff took a lot of photos before things got started. He went home with the 'CEO Of The Year' award.
Travis Kalanick, cofounder and CEO of Uber, was holding this adorable puppy before the show. Uber recently let people order a puppy on demand for some instant relaxation.
TJ Miller, an actor on HBO's 'Silicon Valley,' hosted the Crunchies. His best joke of the night was, 'What is that statue?'
Upstairs there was a 'Silicon Alley' of startups with kiosks and demos. This one was pitching a game on an Oculus device.
Business Insider Emails & Alerts
Site highlights each day to your inbox.
Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.