It's Remarkably Easy To Fold Down The Back Seats In The New Cadillac Escalade [GIF]

We just tested out the 2015 Escalade, and were impressed by all the luxury features Cadillac packed into the latest version of the SUV.

The car is sensible as well as luxurious. The team told us they worked hard to make the new Escalade more practical. One of the most impressive touches is how easy they made it to fold down the second and third rows — all it takes is one finger and about ten seconds. The third row folds flat, and the second row seats tumble forward. That makes a lot extra space for groceries, skis, kayaks, or whatever you like.

The 2015 Escalade starts for $US72,690, the power folding seats come standard. Watch:

Here’s the Escalade in full:

Full Disclosure: Cadillac paid for travel and accommodations for our trip to South Carolina to test the Escalade.

