Here's What Audi Sacrificed To Make A Luxury Car For Under $US30,000

Audi is going after a new segment of the market — the first time luxury buyer — and that calls for a reasonably affordable car.

The result is the 2015 A3, which starts for just $US29,900. Last week, I headed out to Silicon Valley to test the sedan on roads populated by the potential Audi customers: The young guys and gals who are finally making real money and want to show it by driving something other than a fully loaded Honda Accord.

Audi did a good job keeping some nice features standard in the A3, including a panoramic roof, 4G LTE connectivity, and real leather. The base engine option is a perfectly adequate 1.8-liter four-cylinder that produces 170 horsepower, good for a 0 to 60 mph time of 7.2 seconds. One journalist on our trip actually preferred it to the more expensive 2.0-liter.

But pushing a luxury car below the $US30,000 mark requires making sacrifices. Sit down in the A3, and you quickly notice it’s not a top-of-the-line choice. Here’s what we missed the most:

Power seats: Yes, you have to engage muscles to move your seat backward or forward.

Heated seats: This feature may come standard in low-cost electric cars, but you’ll have to pay extra to get it in your new Audi A3.

Key-less start: As obnoxious as it sounds, I can’t remember the last time I had to physically turn a key to start a luxury car — until last week.

Big wheels: 17-inch rims just don’t look that cool.

Added safety for backseat passengers: It’s $US350 extra if you want thorax (chest-protecting) air bags for the car’s rear seats.

Rear-view camera: This is especially disappointing because cameras are increasingly common and really helpful. You get one standard on the $US18,190 Honda Civic Coupe.

Navigation: More forgivable, since anyone buying this car will have a smartphone. But it would be nice to have.

Overall, I liked the A3. I think it looks stubby in profile, but I admire the simplicity and elegance of the interior, and it’s a lot of fun to drive with either engine option.

Disclosure: Audi paid for travel and accommodations for our trip to California to test the A3.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.