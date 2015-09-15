The App 100: Help us pick the best apps in the world

It’s time to find the best apps in the world.

Every year, our sister site Business Insider publishes the App 100, a list of the very best mobile apps in a range of categories.

For 2015, Tech Insider is carrying the torch, and we need your help.

If you think an app deserves to be dominated for our list, please fill out this survey. The survey closes on September 18, so be sure to get your nominations in soon.

Both iOS and Android apps will be considered.

Here are the app categories we’re considering this year:

productivity

games

entertainment

photo/video

social networking

news/reading

fitness/health/food

travel

sports

shopping/finance

utilities

The App 100 isn’t a ranked list — it’s intended to showcase the most innovative and engaging apps out there. We’ll create the list based on the most popular apps from your nominations and the apps we choose internally.

The 2015 App 100 will run in early October.

For all other questions about the App 100, please contact Alex Heath. And check out Business Insider’s App 100 from last year to get an idea of the kind of apps that will make the cut.



