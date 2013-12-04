9 Tech Trends That Will Make Someone Billions Of Dollars Next Year

People and companies in emerging countries will buy new tech at a blinding rate in 2014.

The four hottest emerging markets, Brazil, Russia, India And China (often called BRIC), will up their spending by 13%, IDC predicts, with China leading the way.

IDC also predicts that, for the first time, other emerging countries will collectively start spending big on tech. This includes other countries in Asia, Latin America, the Middle East, and Africa.

All told, tech spending outside of the U.S. and Europe will rise 10% to nearly $US740 billion and make up more than 1/3 of all worldwide IT spending. This will be where big IT vendors get most of -- over 60% -- of their growth.