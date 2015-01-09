App Store Developers Raked In $10 Billion Last Year

Developers are cashing in on iOS to the tune of $US10 billion in revenue last year alone, said Apple in a press release on Thursday.

The company said billings to developers rose 50% in 2014.

Apple says app and game developers have earned a cumulative $US25 billion since the mobile app store opened six years ago.

Apple claims developers are benefiting from the company’s latest operating system, iOS 8, which has helped users monitor their health and make purchases using Apple Pay.

Game developers in particular have also benefited from Apple’s A7 and A8 processors which have brought vivid graphics into the hands of every iPhone and iPad owner.

Apple says its operating system and app store have created 627,000 jobs in the US alone. The App Store now has 1.4 million apps to choose from, a sign that developers are aware of the buying power behind iOS.

The success of iOS also reflects Apple’s ability to create amazing hardware. As long as this trend continues developers will prioritise iOS apps over other mobile operating systems.

