12 Incredible Landscape Photos Of America

The winners of the 2014 USA Landscape Photographer of the Year competition truly showcase the beauty of rural and urban America.

Photographers from around the world submitted their best landscape pictures of the U.S., and a panel of judges chose 12 winners and one “Judges’ Choice” photograph. The panel featured well-known photographers from the U.S. and the UK, as well as Miriam Leuchter, editor-in-chief of “Popular Photography” and “American Photo.”

The contest, which is sponsored by Discover America, aims to reward photographic talent, create a photographic showcase of U.S. landscapes, and give talented photographers a platform for success, according to its website.

