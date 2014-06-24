12 Incredible Landscape Photos Of America

Jill Comoletti
The winners of the 2014 USA Landscape Photographer of the Year competition truly showcase the beauty of rural and urban America.

Photographers from around the world submitted their best landscape pictures of the U.S., and a panel of judges chose 12 winners and one “Judges’ Choice” photograph. The panel featured well-known photographers from the U.S. and the UK, as well as Miriam Leuchter, editor-in-chief of “Popular Photography” and “American Photo.”

The contest, which is sponsored by Discover America, aims to reward photographic talent, create a photographic showcase of U.S. landscapes, and give talented photographers a platform for success, according to its website.

'Light of the Wild,' taken at Glacier National Park, Montana.

By Nagesh Mahadev, Photographer of the Year

'Reynold's Wrap,' taken at Glacier National Park, Montana.

By Nagesh Mahadev, Photographer of the Year

'Soul of the Ancients,' taken at Glacier National Park, Montana.

By Nagesh Mahadev, Photographer of the Year

'Morning Mist,' taken at Yosemite National Park, California.

By Vincent Bonafede, Young USA Landscape Photographer of the Year

'Shadow Tree,' taken in the Sierra National Forest, California.

By Vincent Bonafede, Young USA Landscape Photographer of the Year

'Willow Creek,' taken in the Sierra National Forest, California.

By Vincent Bonafede, Young USA Landscape Photographer of the Year

'Metlako Falls,' taken at Metlako Falls, Oregon.

By Jarrod Castaing, Best Classic View Photograph

'Manhattan Stands 13 Feet Above Me,' taken at the 5th Ave. Apple Store, New York, New York.

By Nicholas Hill, Best Black & White Photograph

'Apocalypse Now,' taken at Mount St. Helens, Washington.

By Miles Morgan, My USA Winner

'Chicago Canoes,' taken in Chicago, Illinois.

By Adrian Almond, Best Urban Photograph

'Impressions of Yosemite,' taken in Yosemite, California.

By Claire Onions, Best Landscape on the Move Photograph

'Thoughts,' taken in Death Valley, California.

By Samuel Feron, Judges' Choice Winner

