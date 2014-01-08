Do You Live Life At 30,000 Feet? Please Take Our Short Survey

Depending on whom you ask, flying is a massive time suck, a temporary escape, or an opportunity to plug in and get some work done.

However you see it, we’d like to hear your thoughts on travel for both business and pleasure.

Are you the type to fly exclusively first class for business trips? Does your company help you out with the costs? Where do you prefer to stay when you get where you’re going, and what goes into that decision (WiFi, fitness center, business center, etc.)?

Click here to take the survey. All we need is five minutes of your time.

Thanks in advance for your candid answers.

