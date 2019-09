The medals for the 2014 Winter Olympics in Sochi, Russia were released this morning.



We think they look great.

Gold:

REUTERS/Alexander DemianchukSilver:

REUTERS/Alexander DemianchukBronze:

REUTERS/Alexander DemianchukPutin gets one too:

REUTERS/Kirill Kudryavtsev

REUTERS/Kirill Kudryavtsev

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.