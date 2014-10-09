French Author Patrick Modiano Wins Nobel Prize In Literature

French author Patrick Modiano won the Nobel Prize in literature “for the art of memory with which he has evoked the most ungraspable human destinies and uncovered the life-world of the occupation.”

Modiano, 69, has written around 30 different books, mostly novels. He’s also written some film scripts and children’s stories.

Modiano’s works “center on topics such as memory, oblivion, identity and guilt,” the Nobel Foundation said.

His latest novel, “Pour que tu ne te perdes pas dans le quartier,” was published in 2014.

Some of Modiano’s works have also been translated into English, including Les boulevards de ceinture (1972; Ring Roads: A Novel, 1974), Villa Triste (1975; Villa Triste, 1977), Quartier perdu (1984; A Trace of Malice, 1988) and Voyage de noces (1990; Honeymoon, 1992).

