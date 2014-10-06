Here's The Full Schedule For The 2014 Nobel Prize Announcements

The Nobel Prize Foundation will award the 2014 Nobel Prizes starting Monday, Oct. 6, from Stockholm in Sweden. Prizes in medicine, physics, chemistry, peace, and economics will be handed out each day.

Here’s the schedule of announcements:

Monday, Oct. 6, 5:30 a.m. ET at the earliest (11:30 a.m. local time) — The Nobel Prize in Physiology or Medicine

Tuesday, Oct. 7, 5:45 a.m ET at the earliest (11:45 a.m. local time) — The Nobel Prize in Physics

Wednesday, Oct. 8, 5:45 a.m ET at the earliest (11:45 a.m. local time) — The Nobel Prize in Chemistry

Friday, Oct. 10, 5 a.m. ET at the earliest (11:00 a.m. local time) — The Nobel Peace Prize

Monday, Oct. 13, 7 a.m. ET at the earliest (1:00 p.m. local time) — The Sveriges Riksbank Prize in Economic Sciences in Memory of Alfred Nobel

You can watch the live webcast of the decisions below, or head over to the Nobel Prize YouTube channel.

